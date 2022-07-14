‘Criminal Minds’: Paramount Confirms Original Showrunner Returning to Revival

After more than a year of rumors and back-and-forth negotiations, it’s finally been confirmed that Criminal Minds will return to our TV screens. Paramount+ has ordered a revival run of 10 episodes starring six of the original cast members. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster are all returning to their roles.

On Thursday, Deadline confirmed executive producer and showrunner, Erica Messer, would also be returning to her role behind the scenes. The actors’ return had been contingent on the return of Messer. So it’s safe to say everyone involved seems to be excited about a new beginning.

The revival will revolve around the elite FBI team coming up against their greatest threat yet. An UnSub has used the pandemic to build a secret network of serial killers. As the world reopens, the network is unleashed on the world. The team must hunt them down one murder at a time.

The news of a Criminal Minds revival has fans full of excitement about what lies ahead. Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, issued a statement reported by Deadline that Criminal Minds is “alive and well” at the streaming service.

“For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly,” Clemens said. “The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”

Is Everyone Coming Back to Criminal Minds?

Some fan-favorite team members won’t be returning in the revival. Matthew Gray Gubler previously indicated he was ready to move on from the role of Spencer Reid after 15 years with the character.

Daniel Henney will also not return as the actor currently stars in the Amazon Prime series, The Wheel of Time. His commitment to that show means he will be mostly unavailable when the Criminal Minds revival goes in front of cameras. Hopefully, Henney will get the chance to appear in a cameo if he becomes available.

Jeff Davis created the fan-favorite show. It follows a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit. Using behavioral analysis and profiling, they investigate crimes and find perpetrators while navigating their personal struggles.

The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes. Fans love to binge the show’s many episodes. But as part of the Paramount+ revival, the series has left Netflix and is now found on Paramount+. The premiere date for the new season is not yet confirmed. But fans can binge the classic episodes while they wait for the highly anticipated premiere.