‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Returning at Paramount+, But With This Huge Change

After years of talks, Criminal Minds is finally returning to TV. But while many aspects of the story will remain the same, the creators have made one major change.

As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the crime drama will no longer follow a case-of-the-week format. Instead, it’s taking inspiration from recent hits such as True Detective and becoming a serialized series.

So what does that mean? When Criminal Minds hits Paramount+, it will play out in 10 episodes, and the plot will show the BAU team working on only one case. This, of course, gives the writers a chance to truly explore the twisted mind of season 16’s unsub.

However, the rest of the show will feel familiar to fans. Because as the outlet reports, most of the original cast members will reprise their roles. And though they’ll be focusing on only one crime, they’ll be tackling it with the same approach.

The returning stars include Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness, and Aisha Tyler. A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster. and Erica Messer are also confirmed. Unfortunately, Daniel Henney and Matthew Gray Gubler won’t be a part of the project.

The ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Hit a Few Snags Along the Way

Though the CBS streamer announced the revival plans in February of 2021, It only now gave Criminal Minds a series order. And the journey to the finalized contract was littered with talks of plans falling flat.

At one point, Paget Brewster even told her Twitter followers that the project was “dead.” And the will-they-won’t-they saga went on for a year longer.

No, and sadly, we think it's dead.I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

However, the kinks managed to work themselves out in recent months. And it was Brewster who went back on the record to share that fans will likely see the reunion come to fruition after all.

As she told Decider, the show was held up because of licensing agreements. The first 15 seasons of Criminal Minds aired on ABC. So when Paramount+ grabbed the revival, the competing network legal teams were busy with the fine print.

But through much of the battle, the producers had “good faith” that everything would work out. And now that the streamer has made the official order, all seems to be heading in the right direction. However, the actress knows how uncertain the Hollywood industry is, so she still warns that nothing is final until filming begins.

“Once we’ve shot the first episode, that means that Criminal Minds is coming back,” Brewster said. “That’s just how this business is! And it’s all stuff that’s out of our hands. Because we all agreed in November: ‘Yes, we’re all on board, we’re ready to sign.’ So there’s clearly some other structure that needs to be figured out before we can start.”