‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+.

TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge fan excitement. Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna teased the news ahead of time on Twitter on Tuesday and sent fan anticipation into a frenzy.

Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds pic.twitter.com/fz9nrigXIm — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) July 12, 2022

But the news finally become official when we learned Paramount+ has ordered 10 fresh episodes of the police procedural. In addition to Mantegna, returning cast members include Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Kirsten Vangsness. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not take part in the revival.

The news is finally out!!!



Paramount+ has ordered 10 episodes of ‘Criminal Minds’. #CriminalMinds pic.twitter.com/5WU3jQZm9r — What’s on Paramount+ (@whatsonpplus) July 13, 2022

Fans are already voicing their excitement and their surprise at the long-rumored announcement. “I’m surprised. I had a feeling they dropped the project. So much time had passed since the 1st announcement,” wrote one user.

The fans are certainly excited, but the news that some cast members won’t return is hitting some the wrong way.

It’s happening! But sad Matthew won’t be back and Daniel #CriminalMinds https://t.co/WTPfUkiU1C — Molly K 🌞 (@mollyk1996) July 13, 2022

“There is no criminal minds without spencer reid,” wrote another user. A sentiment echoed by another who said, “Criminal Minds without spencer reid just doesn’t make sense.”

Paramount+ Becomes the Home of Criminal Minds

Fans just had to process the loss of being able to endlessly rewatch the show’s old episodes. Earlier this month, the show left its long-time home at Netflix before moving to the library at Paramount+. With Paramount+ bringing Criminal Minds back to life, fans might want to sign up for the service now so they can binge the episodes again ahead of the new season.

A release date for the new season of Criminal Minds has not been confirmed. Paramount+ is also the home of an extensive library of other original and classic content. It’s the home of the Yellowstone universe along with its spinoffs 1883 and the upcoming 1923. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan will also bring audiences Sylvester Stallone’s first starring TV role in Tulsa King, set to premiere later this year. Not to mention an extensive collection of modern and classic films and other TV shows means Criminal Minds fans can stay endlessly entertained until season 16 finally lands.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming new season of Criminal Minds coming to Paramount+.