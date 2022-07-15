‘Criminal Minds’ Revival: New Plot Details Revealed

While Criminal Minds has a new home network in Paramount Plus, there has not been much news about a new plot until now. The team will be going up against what is being called an “UnSub.” By the way, if you are looking for different plots per episode, then forget it. All season long, they will only be facing this singular threat. TVLine reports that the streaming service has offered a few details about this one.

They will face off against “their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” Longtime cast members like Joe Mantegna and A.J. Cook will reprise their roles as David and JJ, respectively. Others coming back to the Paramount Plus reboot include Kirsten Vangness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

Veteran ‘Criminal Minds’ Production Team Returns

In show production news, longtime Criminal Minds showrunner/EP Erica Messer is coming back. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour return as writers/executive producers. Paramount Plus has given the show a 10-episode order for this coming season. Fans of the old show probably will be pleased to have this type of continuity show up. Filming is due to start in August. There has been no date set on when these episodes will all be available for you to see.

If you were hoping to catch up on some old episodes on Netflix, well, you are out of luck. The streaming service announced in June that it was pulling 233 episodes from its programming offers. The series reboot reportedly had Netflix as a possible landing place. Obviously, that did not happen as Paramount Plus is its new home. You can see all of the show’s previous 15 seasons on that streaming platform. Also, the first three seasons are being shown on Hulu. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you can see Season 1 on that platform. It will take some hopping around to these different platforms, but you can get a Criminal Minds fix before Season 16 launches.

Will Agent Aaron Hotchner Make An Appearance?

Some old-school fans might wonder if Agent Aaron Hotchner, played by Thomas Gibson, will be coming back. He was one of the most popular characters on the BAU team. Honestly, we doubt that he’ll be making any appearances in Season 16. There were some issues on the show’s set and reportedly with his costars. No one on the show probably wants to have more issues pop up. Therefore, just go ahead and count him out. None of the information being released about Season 16 even brings up Gibson’s name. Probably, there will be enough of a storyline with the “UnSub” happening to keep fans busy.