‘Criminal Minds’ Revival: Paramount Reveals Several Major Cast Members Returning

The Criminal Minds revival is officially in the works. And several of the original stars have joined the project.

As Deadline confirmed today (July 14), Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster are all returning to the series.

The actors reportedly have multi-year deals that are not fully exclusive. That means that they are free to star in other recurring roles or as regulars in major series as long as filming does not take them away from Criminal Minds.

Matthew Gray Gubler will not be reprising Spencer Reid. As the publication noted, after 15 years in the role, he was ready to move on. Daniel Henney will also leave Matt Simmons behind. He’s currently tied up with Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time. However, there is a possibility that he could appear as a guest star if scheduling allows.

Showrunner Erica Messer first landed a 10-episode deal with Paramount+ in February, but it was contingent on the above stars joining the project. And over the past few months, she’s been working hard to iron out contractual details with the actors. Now that the stars are signed, the streamer made the series order. And filming should begin on August 21st.

The ‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Will Be a Serialized Crime Drama

In the new series, many of the elements will remain the same. However, instead of airing a case of the week, the BAU team will be hunting only one criminal for the entire season.

Specifically, the FBI agents will be profiling an UnSub who built a network of serial killers during the pandemic. As people come out of lockdown, those murderers begin a killing spree. And as the story plays out, they have to locate each killer and try to use that person to find the leader.

For a brief time, fans believed that the revival had died when Paget Brewster tweeted that there was no “progress” with the project.

No, and sadly, we think it's dead.I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

But nearly a year later, Paramount+ President of Original Scripted Series Nicole Clemens squashed those rumors.

“For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly,” she said in a statement. “The series never stopped evolving during its run. And we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”