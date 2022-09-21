‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Premiere Date Revealed

The wait for the return of Criminal Minds is nearly at an end. After the major announcement earlier this year that a new season of the show would be coming to streaming everywhere from Paramount+. Now, after much delay and excitement, we finally know when the new episodes will come to our screens.

The TV revival is going by the title Criminal Minds: Evolution. The 10-episode first season will drop its first two episodes on Paramount+ on November 24th. New episodes will continue to drop on a weekly basis Thursday nights until the mid-season finale on December 15th. The remaining episodes will then pick back up on January 12th until the finale on February 9th.

Criminal Minds: Evolution was confirmed to be in development in early 2021 and officially ordered to series in July of this year. Most of the original cast will return to their roles. Including Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford will also return in a recurring guest star role.

The show will blend serialized storytelling with the procedural format of the original series. Paramount’s official description of the reboot states, “The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

‘Criminal Minds’ Showrunner Hypes What’s to Come

The new season also brings back original showrunner Erica Messer. She spoke to reporters on Wednesday during the Television Critics Tour and hyped the long-awaited return of Criminal Minds.

“We never wanted to go away to begin with,” Messer said. “We knew there were plenty of stories to tell. You can fill behind the scenes if a show is lagging, or creatively the scripts aren’t hitting. That never happened to us.”

Even though they’re on a new home by streaming with Paramount+, Messer said she doesn’t expect the show to change much from its presentation on CBS.

“I’m very aware that teenage kids watch this show. Because I’m aware of that, I never wanted us to go into full rated R, with extra violence or anything that would suddenly feel like a very different series,” Messer said. “[Instead] we live in the world longer. You get to live and breathe in this space and it can be a disturbing space to be in.”

The new season will be missing two key characters from previous seasons. Dr. Spencer Reid and Special Agent Matt Simmons won’t be returning. However, Messer said that doesn’t mean they’ll be forgotten. Their absence all comes down to the actors’ schedules.

“Our hope is that the team members we ended the series with on CBS will be able to come back and play at some point, but everybody does have other projects,” Messer said. “We started shooting in August and we’re going to be wrapped in December So there was a short window to try to get all of our friends to play.”