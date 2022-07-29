‘Criminal Minds’ Revival: Update on Prentiss’ Role in Season 16

It was announced earlier this year that “Criminal Minds” would be getting a revival. The popular crime show will come back for a 10-episode 16th season.

Some original cast members are returning — Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau), Aisha Tyler (Tara Lewis), and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) are all set to reprise their roles in the Paramount+ revival.

Aside from knowing the returning cast, fans don’t have much information, with the exception of Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) role in the show. According to TV Line: “Hey, would it really be Criminal Minds if there wasn’t some clashing with the Bureau’s upper management? I am hearing that in the Paramount+ revival, Prentiss’ role as team leader will be challenged by a new deputy director who doesn’t quite share her view on how best to run the BAU. (Grrr, sounds like this new suit needs to binge Seasons 2-15.)”

Prentiss came onto “Criminal Minds” in Season 2. She left the bureau in Season 9, and rejoined in Season 12. Her storyline, which deepened in Season 6, made fans love the character even more than they did before. Fans adored her and the other leading ladies from the show (Jareau, Garcia), as they overcame stereotypes against women many times in the show.

While it is unclear how the writers will write some of the characters back into the show, it is interesting to have a sneak peek into Prentiss’ storyline for the new season.

“Criminal Minds” Revival Confirmed For Paramount+

The “Criminal Minds” revival was confirmed back in February. The revival, for now, is a 10-episode season that will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The team begins production next month on August 21.

Actor Joe Mantenga, who plays Rossi, also tweeted a teaser on July 12. He said: “Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds”.

Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds pic.twitter.com/fz9nrigXIm — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) July 12, 2022

Fans were immediately ecstatic for the show to be back.

However, some of the cast isn’t making a return. Shemar Moore, who played Derek Morgan, exited the show prior to the hiatus, as well as Thomas Gibson, who played Aaron Hotchner. A surprise for fans, though, was that Matthew Gray Gubler, who played fan-favorite, socially awkward Spencer Reid, will also not be returning.

Brewster did an interview with Looper, in which she addressed Gubler’s non-return. She said: “Matthew was the only person in the last two seasons that had been in every single episode. He did 15 years straight through. From 25 to 40, the guy was on one show, and that’s when we shot 22, 24 episodes a year. He was never able to go do other stuff, so I understand. He wants to direct. He graduated from NYU to direct, and his first audition was ‘Criminal Minds.'”

Either way, fans can’t wait for the show to be back for another season. The season will focus on one case throughout, and will focus on a killer who performed during the pandemic.