‘Criminal Minds’ Star Joe Mantegna Reveals What Brought the Series Back

Fans of the crime/drama show “Criminal Minds” were thrilled when the revival season made for Paramount+ was announced. Joe Mantegna, who plays David Rossi in the show, shared why the series is getting a reboot.

The reboot announcement was made earlier this year, and ever since, the returning cast has been very active on social media in sharing the filming experience for the reboot. Mantegna recently appeared on a radio show, stating that the fans of the series prompted the revival.

“We’re back solving. We just started last Tuesday, we’re back up, we’re gonna be on Paramount+. We just started Season 16 after a two-year hiatus,” he said. “We’re all proud to be back. It’s a good group, a great group. I’m glad to be back, and we look forward to new episodes. Our fanbase is so wonderful all over the world, and I think that’s what helped bring us back.”

Mantegna also recently revealed another exciting part of the season — he is directing one of the 10 episodes. He shared the news on Instagram, stating that he had a “quick message” for fans.

“I thank all you fans for being there as fans. I’m excited—I’m also going to be directing an episode this season, as I’ve done so in the past. And so, welcome back to Criminal Minds, all of you,” he said.

Fans were very excited to hear this, and took to the comments to share their thoughts. One comment reads: “im not a fan im a air conditioner now.”

Another fan wrote: “UNCLE DAVE + DIRECTOR JOE? YESSSS.”

“Criminal Minds” Reboot Behind-the-Scenes Gets Fans Ready for New Season

Mantegna isn’t the only returning cast member riling up fans. Paget Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss, has posted several photos and spoken about the season in interviews.

Brewster tweeted a selfie with a new grey hue in her hair, writing: “Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else.”

She also shared a few more tweets with Prentiss’ new hair. “Okay, this was a bad headshot attempt but thank you all for the kind words!! Everyone ⁦ @criminalminds⁩ just wants you to be happy ⁦that we are coming back! We miss you and love you and can’t wait to be reunited,” she wrote.

There is yet to be a release date for the series, but we know from Mantegna and Brewster that filming has begun. Mantegna (David Rossi), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau), Aisha Tyler (Tara Lewis), and Brewster (Emily Prentiss) are all set to reprise their roles in the Paramount+ revival.