‘Frasier’ Reboot Officially Gets Green Light at Paramount+

Paramount+ officially gave the green light to the reboot of Frasier. But it remains to be seen whether the star of the show will be saying “Hello caller, I’m listening.”

We’re not sure what sort of occupation Frasier will have when the reboot visits the life of Dr. Crane, the fabulously snooty psychiatrist. Kelsey Grammer played a Boston psychiatrist in Cheers, then a Seattle-based radio-show therapist on Frasier. The show focused on Frasier’s quirky work friends and family, as well as his love life.

In the new show, Frasier Crane will be living in a new city. There probably will be new cast members. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that original castmates David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) probably will only make appearances on the reboot. John Mahoney, who played grouchy dad and former cop Martin Crane, died in 2018.

Original cast of Frasier (Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Frasier Reboot Likely Will Feature Entirely New Cast, Save for Grammer

It’s difficult to imagine seeing Frasier without Niles. But Pierce isn’t sure he wants to do the reboot, although he calls the time he spent working on the series “a deeply important time in my life.”

“By the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just do it,” Pierce recently told Vulture. “And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers. They didn’t bring along the Cheers gang to make a new show. They popped in from time to time and that was a blast, but there was something else that needed to be said, and it needed to be said in a different way. And maybe they will find that and I’ll be in it, or maybe they’ll find it and they won’t need me to be in it.”

So the show will surround the good doctor with new friends and, presumably, co-workers. Deadline was the first to report that Paramount+ have the series a green light and ordered a season’s worth of episodes. Deadline said the new season probably would feature 10 episodes. The idea of a reboot has kicked around Hollywood for years. Grammer began pushing it in 2018. Then in February, 2021. Paramount+ said a show revival was being developed.

Paramount+ confirmed the news via social media.

Grammer Said First Script Made Him Cry — In a Good Way

In mid-summer, Grammer told The Talk that he was happy with the first script. He said the series was “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode.”

He added: “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so I’m happy.” Grammer said then that production for Frasier should start in October. But so far, he’s the only confirmed cast member.

Chris Harris, an executive producer for How I Met Your Mother and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) are writing the revival. The pair were well known for running a Twitter account that featured scenes from a potential Frasier retelling.

The series ran on NBC from 1993 to 2004. And it’s still running in syndication because it defines the best of classic TV. The show won a then-record 37 Emmys. That included winning five years in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series.