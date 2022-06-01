Get Ready for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with All of Tom Cruise’s Movies Streaming on Paramount Plus

Tom Cruise’s latest film, Top Gun: Maverick has taken the country by storm. Pulling in some record profits during its premiere weekend.

However, some fans may not have had the opportunity to catch the latest Top Gun installment yet. Or, even still, many fans are planning on yet another screening of the hit film. Now, the popular streaming service, Paramount Plus is giving fans everything we need for a Tom Cruise movie marathon; the perfect way to prepare for this latest Tom Cruise-led blockbuster flick!

Paramount Plus Is Giving Tom Cruise Fans Everything They Need To Gear Up For Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise may be making big news right now as he stars in the Memorial Day weekend box office smash hit Top Gun: Maverick. However, the film superstar has built up a long 40-year long career in the business. Now, Paramount Plus is giving fans an extra dose of Cruise by featuring some of the star’s biggest hits.

Of course, no Tom Cruise collection is complete without the original 1986 film classic, Top Gun. This film was the first to highlight Cruise’s ability to effectively lead a blockbuster film. It also gave us some of the best movie lines in film history. We all know well the moment that Tom Cruise feels the need…”the need for speed.” This is a great place to start in preparation for Top Gun: Maverick…for obvious reasons.

Another hit Tom Cruise film making its way onto the Paramount + is Mission: Impossible. In fact, Paramount + is showing a few of the franchise’s installments. Each one of the films in the popular franchise is available on Paramount + except for Mission: Impossible III. This installment is currently available on Showtime.

2012’s Jack Reacher Franchise Features Cruise In Two Installments

The Tom Cruise collection featured on Paramount + includes the iconic action star as Jack Reacher. Reacher is the lead character in this series of films which are based on dozens of novels penned by author Lee Child. Tom Cruise’s installments in the franchise are the 2012 original film, Jack Reacher, and the 2016 installment, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Other Tom Cruise airing on the popular streaming service includes 1981’s Taps; the 1986 flick The Color of Money a popular film and award-winning that sees Cruise up against Paul Newman; and 2005’s adaptation of the classic War of the Worlds.

Top Gun: Maverick Shatters Even the Highest Box Office Expectations

Tom Cruise’s latest flick Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters during Memorial Day weekend. Just a few days after the long-awaited film release, Maverick had already grossed an impressive $160.5 million. The hit film also claims the honor of the film with the widest release in history, premiering in nearly 5,000 movie theaters all across the country.