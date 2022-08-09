‘Grease’: Where to Watch the Olivia Newton-John Classic

Throughout her life, Olivia Newton-John did more than act in the iconic film Grease, she also won four Grammy awards for her singing. That wasn’t all as the singer took the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 five times. As for her part in Grease, the soundtrack to the film is considered one of the best-selling albums of recorded music in the world. The duet You’re the One That I Want is one of the best-selling singles of all time. Needless to say, when it came to Olivia, making history was just another day at work. Sadly, on August 8th, she passed away after fighting cancer for several decades.

With fans and friends pouring in support and love for the late actress, many have taken to the internet to stream some of her classic films. And with Grease topping the list, here are a few platforms where fans can honor and remember Olivia Newton-John. For starters, the film is available for streaming on Paramount+, but it does require a subscription. Those who have been on the fence about Paramount+ can sign up for a free seven-day trial, making Grease free to watch. Looking elsewhere, both ABC.com and the site for Freeform offer an edited version of Grease, but it requires a cable subscription.

For those who wish to just watch the cult classic without another streaming service, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube made Grease available for rent at only $2.99 for standard definition. If one is looking to up the quality, a high-definition rental costs $7.99. And if owning is what one is searching for, the film can be purchased through Apple TV and Amazon Prime from anywhere between $12.99 to $14.99.

Olivia Newton-John Discussed Death And Afterlife

Taking a glance at Olivia Newton-John’s life in Hollywood, she once discussed her own mortality barely a year before she passed away. Speaking on the Life of Greatness podcast, the actress recalled fighting breast cancer for 30 years. “I believe that we are all part of one thing. I’ve had experiences with — how can I put it? — spirits or spirit life or felt the spirit world or have heard things that I believe there is something that happens. It’s almost like we are parts of the a big computer and we go back to the main battery. I don’t have a definite definition of what it is. Some people call it ‘heaven.’ Some call it ‘the universe.’ I just think there is a great knowingness out there that we become part of.”

When asked about the afterlife and religion, Olivia Newton-John admitted, “they all seem to have the same ending. Either we come back as something else or we go to heaven or we join others in the spirit world. But most humans want to believe that we go on. I don’t know if that is so. I hope that I can let people know when it happens if it is.”