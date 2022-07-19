How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+ in July

These days, if you’re not a tried and true cable television user, then you’re likely subscribed to one or more streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+.

These subscription costs start to add up after a while, but Variety has some good news for Paramount+ users. Earlier this week, the new installment of “South Park: The Streaming Wars” dropped on the platform. And in honor of the new original series, Paramount+ decided to offer users a free month using the code SOUTHPARK.

From now through July 27, you can input this code and save one month’s worth of subscription costs. As of right now, Paramount+ offers a $4.99 option with commercials or an ad-free version for $9.99.

The code should work for new or existing subscribers. But most likely, the streaming service hopes to draw more users in b emphasizing how much original content you can find on there. For instance, Western and “Yellowstone” fans can find more Taylor Sheridan work in “1883,” “Tulsa King,” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Science fiction fans, look no further than the various “Star Trek” spinoffs offered by the platform. “Picard,” “Discovery,” “Strange New Worlds” and more are available on Paramount+. If you’re more of an action TV show person, check out “SEAL Team,” “Halo,” “Evil,” and “Coyote.”

Plus, any show that premieres on CBS can be found on the platform. Usually, weekly episodes will debut the day after they air on the network. So you can keep up with your favorite procedurals, plus new reboots and revivals of favorite shows.

Paramount+ Seals the Deal on New ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival

Earlier this month, “Criminal Minds” fans learned that Paramount+ would indeed pick up the CBS show for Season 16. The police procedural ran for 15 seasons on the network before ending in February 2020. Now, over two years later, the show will return with a new season this winter or spring.

Most of the original cast will return, including Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster. Notably absent are Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney. They both have other TV show and film commitments.

Paramount+ ordered 20 episodes across two seasons of the revival. This gives fans plenty of new content to obsess over, and hopefully, the show can explore darker, even more complex themes now that it’s on a streaming service and not network television. Pre-production is already underway, with filming due to start on August 21.

Paramount+ President of Original Scripted Series Nicole Clemens released a statement about “Criminal Minds” after the negotiations concluded.

“For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly,” she said in a statement. “The series never stopped evolving during its run. And we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”