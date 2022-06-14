How to Get an Entire Month of Paramount+ Streaming for Free This Summer

With the temperatures heating up, here is how you can get an entire month of Paramount+ streaming for free during summer 2022.

According to Variety, Paramount+ is now offering a limited-time deal that allows users to watch all of the platform’s contents at no cost. The deal offers a free one-month trial to any new users and lasts until June 20th. This deal notably applies to both the essential and premium packages.

The essential plan is ad-supported and normally costs $4.99 a month and includes access to the Paramount+ on-demand library as well as select live sporting events (NFL, The Masters, and NCAA). Meanwhile, with the premium package, users will get the same content without any ads.

Along with the free month, Paramount+ is now offering a promo bundle with Showtime. Which offers extensive access to both the Paramount and Showtime libraries at only $10 a month. This deal offers a week-long free trial. It also saves users 38% a month compared to paying for both streaming services individually.

Paramount+ is offering a student discount package all year round. In order to receive the 25% discount on essential plans, college students need to sign up with their university email. Among the films now being offered on Paramount+ are “Sonic 2,” “Top Gun,” “Scream 5,” and “Jackass Forever.”

The streaming service also has its original series including “1883,” “Evil,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and “The Offer.”

Paramount+ offers content from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel. The streaming service also enables users to stream local CBS stations across the U.S. It has ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels as well. This includes CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra Shares Details About the Creating Paramount+

During a recent interview, Paramount CFO, Naveen Chopra, opens up about creating the streaming service to drive value to both consumers and shareholders. Chopra notably joined Paramount in 2020 as part of the company’s plans to invest in streaming services.

Speaking about the streaming service, Chopra states, “We’re doing extremely well in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)—we’ve blown away most people’s expectations. If you look at the top five or six streamers, we’re certainly one of the fastest-growing in terms of the major players moving. It’s a huge advance from where we were a year ago before we launched Paramount+.”

Chopra further claims that Paramount is one of the only companies that have a scaled theatrical business, a broadcast television business, a cable television business, a free streaming service, and a pay streaming service. “Which allows us to maximize the value of our content across a lot of different distribution channels—and to access and serve all sorts of different types of consumers.”