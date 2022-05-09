‘Joe Pickett’: Series Following Wyoming Game Warden Releases on Paramount Plus in May

“Joe Pickett,” a Spectrum original series that aired its first season starting in December 2021, has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, it’s coming to Paramount+ on May 15. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, and was previously only available on Spectrum. “Joe Pickett” had an incredibly successful first season; it reached 1 million households after its first month, according to Head of Spectrum Originals Katherine Pope.

“What’s so special about the fact that ‘Joe Pickett’ connected with the audience is that it’s just a great show,” Pope told Deadline in February. “I feel that sometimes our business gets in its own way… [asking] what do we do? How do we reinvent it? Sometimes you just make a great show. We wanted this to be a character drama that spools out over time.”

There’s just ONE WEEK till the new game warden arrives in town. Based on the bestselling novels by @cjboxauthor comes the story of Joe Pickett, streaming May 15 on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/obsLa8IQa2 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) May 8, 2022

“Joe Pickett”–which “Yellowstone” fans were binging after the season 4 finale–was based on the series of novels by C.J. Box, who has written over 20 books featuring the titular Joe Pickett. It follows the newly appointed game warden of Saddlestring, Wyoming–Pickett–and his family; with their small town on the verge of collapse, they must navigate an ever-changing socioeconomic climate. Additionally, the Pickett family finds a murder victim on their doorstep; they must now step carefully around a web of lies, deceit, schemes, and conspiracies.

The series is run, produced, and directed by Midwesterners John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle. Katherine Pope commented on the Dowdles’ creative style when it comes to “Joe Pickett,” saying, “They have a real love of people who want to do the right thing and have a good life. They know these people, they know the voices, they know what it means to have a marriage where you’re struggling to be a good partner but also want to have ambitions in your life. It’s all about authenticity.”

‘Joe Pickett’ Headed for Paramount+, Season 2 in the Works

Katherine Pope also spoke to Deadline about the Paramount+ business model, and how they acquire shows. “We continue to just try and be where other people aren’t,” she said. “That’s really what I think works for us, because we aren’t multibillion-dollar spenders, that’s just not what our model is.”

“Joe Pickett” joins Taylor Sheridan’s incredible series “1883,” “Yellowstone”–although the first 3 seasons stream on Peacock–and the upcoming “Lioness” on Paramount+. There’s also the new “HALO” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” series for those of you who are sci-fi fans.

Pope continued, “We’re here to really curate shows. We’re always just looking for that show that maybe will scare other people. I think having a small slate [means] you can really be thoughtful about how you’re differentiating the shows from each other and you can really target.” Pope continued that she wants “Joe Pickett” to go on “forever,” and hopes the journeys and characters continue to grow as the show progresses.