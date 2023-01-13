Morgan Freeman Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Series ‘Lioness’￼

Following the news that Nicole Kidman will be starring in the new series Lioness, it has been reported that Morgan Freeman has also been cast in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama.

According to Deadline, Morgan Freeman will be playing Edwin Mullins, who is the United States Secretary of State in the upcoming Paramount+ show. As previously reported, Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program. The show’s description reads, “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Along with Kidman and Freeman, Zoe Saldaña will also be starring in the show. Saldaña is going to be Joe, who is the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training. Kidman will be playing Kaitlyn Meade, who is the CIA’s senior supervisor. The character is described to have a long career of playing the “politics” game. Others appearing in the new series are Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, and LaMonica Garrett.

This is a developing story…