Must-See Movies & TV Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022

Paramount+ is a growing contender in the competitive world of streaming services. Every month sees new additions to its extensive library of classic TV, big-budget films, and original content. The complete list of what’s coming to Paramount+ hasn’t been confirmed, but the streamer has already announced several of its biggest additions for the month of August.

Beavis and Butt-head Revival Series- Aug 4

The series that put Mike Judge on the map in the 90s makes a return in a revival for Paramount+. Many remember the show for the two dopey lead characters and low-brow humor. But during its heyday, the original show drew critical acclaim for its scathing commentary on society. This will be the show’s second revival since the original was cancelled. Paramount+ also released a new film revolving around the characters in July in anticipation of the new episodes. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe dropped in June and earned positive reviews ahead of the new show.

Secret Headquarters- Aug 12

Owen Wilson leads this new take on the superhero genre. The story revolves around a child who begins to suspect his father might be a superhero after discovering a secret headquarters in their basement. Wilson plays the father and the film co-stars Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico) and Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy)The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, but will now have an exclusive home streaming on Paramount+.

Orphan: First Kill- Aug 19

Paramount+ also houses a respectable selection of modern and classic horror films. The latest addition to its horror selection will be Orpah: First Kill. A prequel to the 2009 film Orphan, Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role as Esther in what will be a twisted tale of betrayal. The film will also release simultaneously in select theaters but will be available to stream on release day at Paramount+.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3- Aug 25

The streamer is also home to everything from the universe of Star Trek. All of the original series and films are in its library and it continues to build upon the sci-fi giant. August will see the premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks third season. The animated show takes the series in a comedic direction and follows the support crew that normally goes unnamed in the big-time shows and films.

Paramount+ is also the home of an extensive library of other original and classic content. It’s the home of the Yellowstone universe along with its spinoffs 1883 and the upcoming 1923. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan will also bring audiences Sylvester Stallone’s first starring TV role in Tulsa King, set to premiere later this year. Not to mention an extensive collection of modern and classic films and other TV shows, Paramount+ is a must-have service for any TV fan.