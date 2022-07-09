Nicolas Cage’s Wild New Series Finds a Home at Paramount+

Nicolas Cage’s new series has found a home at Paramount+.

According to Deadline, Cage’s show Highfire lands at Paramount+ in a switch. Originally, in 2020, Deadline uncovered the project was in works at Amazon. Apparently, Highfire‘s team wanted a change.

The live-action show stars Nicolas Cage voicing a dragon—yes, a dragon—who lives deep in the bayous of Louisiana. The titular dragon Highfire loves vodka and Flashdance.

Deadline provides a description of Highfire‘s premise.

“Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old ‘Vern’ and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time. It isn’t much of a life but he’s alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if its violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern’s world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.”

Nicolas Cage’s Series ‘Highfire’ is Action, Thriller, and Fantasy

Nicholas Cage’s Highfire will be genre-bending. It can be described as an action series, a crime-thriller, and fantasy epic with magical realism. Add on its dynamic, southern setting of Louisiana swamps and you’ve got a series like none other!

Davey Holmes is set to adapt the series for television. It’s based off a novel and is described by Deadline as a mashup between True Detective and Pete’s Dragon.

This will be Cage’s first return to television since another shelved Amazon series. Amazon had originally cast Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic from Netflix’s Tiger King in a scripted series. However, the project was put on hold.

Recently, Nicolas Cage starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The film received positive reviews but underperformed box office expectations.

Other recent films Cage stars in are Pig, Willy’s Wonderland, and Prisoners of the Ghostland. Other than Prisoners, he produced those films. He also served as producer on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Cage has enjoyed an illustrious acting career spanning decades. He broke out for his performance in the Coen brother’s 1987 film Raising Arizona. Shortly after, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Moonstruck. He earned a second nomination for Honeymoon in Vegas. Cage gave career-defining performances in films like Leaving Las Vegas and Adaptation.

Additionally, many fans know him for his time as Benjamin Franklin Gates in the treasure-hunt blockbuster National Treasure franchise.

The star also revealed plans for a new potential sequel for his 1997 hit Face/Off.