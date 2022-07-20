Paramount Delays Release Dates for Several Upcoming Projects

Paramount has a slew of movies scheduled to release in the next few years, but earlier this week, they decided to move a few releases back.

According to Variety, the first film to shift on Paramount’s release calendar is the upcoming “A Quiet Place” sequel. The new film will now be called “A Quiet Place: Day One,” and it continues the story set by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the first two suspense/thriller films.

Instead of releasing on Sept. 22, 2023, the film will move back six months to March 8, 2024. So we have another year and a half at least before we see the film in theaters. Krasinki will produce it along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Allyson Seeger. At this time, we have no other plot or casting details.

The next delay by Paramount is another Krasinski title, with “The Office” star directing and starring alongside Ryan Reynolds. “IF,” the new film, was originally scheduled for release on Nov. 17, 2023. Now, it won’t debut until May 24, 2024.

Looks like Krasinki needs a bit more time to develop his latest projects. Fellow stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim, and Steve Carell will also star in “IF.”

What Other Films Has Paramount Delayed?

On the animated side of things, Paramount also pushed back the release date for “The Tiger’s Apprentice.” Originally a fantasy book by Laurence Yep, this animated feature will now release on Jan. 19, 2024. Just a few weeks from its original Dec. 20, 2023 release date.

The absolutely stacked voice cast includes Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, Brandon Soo Hoo, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Leah Lewis, Kheng Hua Tan, Bowen Yang, Sherry Cola, Deborah S. Craig, Jo Koy, and Greta Lee. Make sure you check out Yep’s book before going to see it in theaters.

And of course, 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of one of PAramount’s most successful films of all time. “Titanic” originally set sail in 1997, and now, the studio wants to bring it back to theaters for its 25th anniversary. Except, instead of releasing on Oct. 21, 2022, Paramount decided to extend the wide release to Feb. 10, 2023. So, technically speaking, the anniversary will have passed when “Titanic” hits theaters again.

It makes sense that the studio wants to celebrate the anniversary of the wildly successful film. On the box office charts, it sits third for highest worldwide gross, following its re-release. And domestically, it sits at seventh for highest domestic gross. But “Titanic” better watch out for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which already overtook one of “Titanic’s” key records.

It recently surpassed the James Cameron film’s initial domestic gross of $600 million. The re-release of “Titanic” helped boost it up on the leaderboard, but “Maverick” is coming in hot behind it.