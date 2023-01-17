Paramount+ Edits Out Wounds on Jeremy Renner’s Face on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Art Following His Injury

Weeks after his terrifying snowplow accident, Paramount+ has reportedly edited out wounds on Jeremy Renner’s face on the Mayor of Kingstown artwork.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that after Jeremy Renner posted photos from his hospital bed showing the injuries he sustained from the accident, Paramount+ decided to remove the bloody wounds from Renner’s face in the Mayor of Kingstown art.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“It’s good for the network,” Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon told the media outlet. He also said that everyone is being sensitive to Renner during this time.

As previously reported, the accident happened while Jeremy Renner was helping to remove large amounts of snow following a major storm. While talking to a family member, Renner noticed that his snowplow began to move without anyone in the driver’s seat. As he attempted to get back in the driver’s seat, the actor ended up under the snowplow, which crushed him. He suffered from blunt chest trauma as well as orthopedic injuries. The actor ended up having to go through multiple surgeries.

Luckily, Jeremy Renner is slowly, but surely, recovering from the accident. His sister Kym shared he was “crushing” all progress goals. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” the actor’s sister declared. “We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

On Monday (January 16th), Renner gave an exciting update. He was officially going home. “Outside my brain fog in recovery,” the actor shared on Twitter. He then shared that he was able to watch Mayor of Kingstown’s season 2 episode 1. “I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Co-Creator Praises Jeremy Renner For His Season 2 Performance

Prior to the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown season 2, the show’s co-creator Hugh Dillon had nothing but amazing things to say about Jeremy Renner’s performance during the new season.

“Jeremy intuitively knows what he wants to do,” Dillon told Screen Rant. “He’s loved by that crew and the cast, and because he has such integrity, his decisions are not knee-jerk. They are all thought out, very much like Taylor’s.”

Dillon then said that Renner is beautifully honest and thinks of everything as a way to serve a character. Dillion explained that as a creator, he believes it’s “gratifying” to see Renner’s commitment and what he brings to the show. “I’m so intimately close to him as an actor as well, and I see how he cares about the team and the crew.”

Dillon went on to add that Renner’s performance is like watching Robert De Niro in the 1980 film Raging Bull. “You’re watching that transformation by the end of the season. And [in terms of] what he does as a producer? He’s just an exceptional human being, and he’s unstoppable in every regard.”