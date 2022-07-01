Paramount+: Here’s Everything Headed to the Streaming Service in July 2022

A new month begins today as we reach the peak summer month of July. We get to kick the month off with Independence Day weekend, but after the fireworks and standing by the grill, we need to retreat inside to relax. Paramount+ is becoming a great destination for lovers of classic content. In addition to being the home of hot new shows like SEAL Team and the upcoming Tulsa King, the streamer also features a revolving door of classic films from the deep catalog from Paramount Pictures.

Here, we take a look at some of the most interesting new additions coming to Paramount+ in July. When you’re not outside taking in the sunny weather, stay in with one of these classic films.

What’s Coming to Paramount+ in July?

Gladiator (2000)

The epic historical drama from Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crow rides onto Paramount+. Gladiator won five Acadamy Awards in 2000, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crow. The plot revolves Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is betrayed and reduced to slavery. Maximus becomes a gladiator. He rises through the ranks of the arena to avenge the murders of his family and his emperor. Gladiator is one of the most acclaimed films of the 2000s and should be a great draw to the streamer.

The Italian Job (1969)

The classic car caper starring Michael Caine races onto the streamer next. Charlie Croker, recently released from prison, forms a gang for the job of stealing a cache of gold bullion being transported through the city of Turin, Italy in an armored security truck. It’s one of Caine’s most famous roles and it’s considered an all-time classic thanks to its climactic car chases and Caine’s charming performance.

Seabiscuit (2003)

This film retells the dramatic story of Seabiscuit, the hugely popular thoroughbred racehorse who captured the hearts of racing fans across the country during the Great Depression. It stars the likes of Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges, and Chris Cooper as the men who brought the undersized horse to superstardom. Seabiscuit received seven Acadamy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It joins an extensive list of other famous historical dramas on Paramount+.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

On the more comedic side of things, Paramount+ also adds the classic cop comedy starring Eddie Murphy. He stars as Axel Foley, a street-smart Detroit cop who visits Beverly Hills, California to solve the murder of his best friend. It’s one of the most acclaimed comedies of the 80s, and to top it all off the streamer is also adding both sequels to its lineup.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Fans of The Brady Bunch listen up. Paramount+ is the home of the Bradys in the streaming world. July sees the sequel to the 90s film adaptation added to its ranks. The movie takes the famous 70s characters and transplants them into a 90s setting to hilarious results. Paramount+ also has the first film along with every episode of the classic TV series.

Head over to Paramount Plus to see everything they've added this month.