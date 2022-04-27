Paramount+ May 2022 Movies and TV Show Titles Revealed

Mark your calendars, movie fans, because Paramount+ has loads of iconic films and TV shows airing on the streaming service next month.
According to Comicbook.com, most of these movies will drop on Paramount+ right away on Monday, May 2. If you’re looking for romcoms, make sure you check out “50 First Dates” starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. There’s also “Mean Girls,” “Mr. Mom,” and “Yours, Mine, and Ours.”
Looking for an action flick? Say less. Paramount+ will now host the first, second, and fourth “Mission Impossible” movies starring Tom Cruise. No word on what happened to “Mission Impossible III.” If you’re looking for more historical action, check out “Saving Private Ryan,” “Gladiator,” “The Dogs of War,” or “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”
And if you’re in the mood for some 20th-century classics, look no further than “Grease,” “Footloose,” Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Steel Magnolias.”
In addition to these hit movies, Paramount+ also has some original content dropping in May 2022. On May 5, you can check out the streamer’s new addition to the “Star Trek” franchise “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Then, on May 15, the new “Joe Pickett” series drops based on the best-selling book series.
Plus, the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its “All-Stars” spin-off will run starting on May 20. Other original shows, like “Halo” and “The Offer,” will continue updating with weekly episodes after their April debuts.
May 2
50 First Dates
(500) Days of Summer
A Chorus Line
A Thousand Words
Amistad
Black Dynamite
Bound
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Cabaret
Days Of Heaven
Elizabethtown
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (1984)
Fresh
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Grease
Grosse Pointe Blank
Groundhog Day
Head of State
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marathon Man
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Nebraska
Paint Your Wagon
Paper Moon
Pootie Tang
Raising Arizona
Road to Perdition
Saving Private Ryan
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Semi-Tough
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Short Circuit
Sidewalks Of New York
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
Steel Magnolias
Taps
Tank Girl
The Addams Family
The Color of Money
The Dogs of War
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Great Gatsby
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Poseidon Adventure
The Professional
True Confessions
War of the Worlds
Yours, Mine, & Ours
May 3
Never Seen Again premiere
May 5
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere
May 11
The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 premiere
[email protected] (Seasons 1 – 3)
Allied
May 15
Joe Pickett premiere
May 16
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
May 20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premieres
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premieres
May 25
Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)