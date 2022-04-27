Paramount+ May 2022 Movies and TV Show Titles Revealed

Mark your calendars, movie fans, because Paramount+ has loads of iconic films and TV shows airing on the streaming service next month.

According to Comicbook.com, most of these movies will drop on Paramount+ right away on Monday, May 2. If you’re looking for romcoms, make sure you check out “50 First Dates” starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. There’s also “Mean Girls,” “Mr. Mom,” and “Yours, Mine, and Ours.”

Looking for an action flick? Say less. Paramount+ will now host the first, second, and fourth “Mission Impossible” movies starring Tom Cruise. No word on what happened to “Mission Impossible III.” If you’re looking for more historical action, check out “Saving Private Ryan,” “Gladiator,” “The Dogs of War,” or “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

And if you’re in the mood for some 20th-century classics, look no further than “Grease,” “Footloose,” Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Steel Magnolias.”

In addition to these hit movies, Paramount+ also has some original content dropping in May 2022. On May 5, you can check out the streamer’s new addition to the “Star Trek” franchise “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Then, on May 15, the new “Joe Pickett” series drops based on the best-selling book series.

Plus, the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its “All-Stars” spin-off will run starting on May 20. Other original shows, like “Halo” and “The Offer,” will continue updating with weekly episodes after their April debuts.

May 2

50 First Dates

(500) Days of Summer

A Chorus Line

A Thousand Words

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Bound

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cabaret

Days Of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (1984)

Fresh

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Grease

Grosse Pointe Blank

Groundhog Day

Head of State

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marathon Man

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Nebraska

Paint Your Wagon

Paper Moon

Pootie Tang

Raising Arizona

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Semi-Tough

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Short Circuit

Sidewalks Of New York

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

Steel Magnolias

Taps

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Color of Money

The Dogs of War

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Great Gatsby

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Poseidon Adventure

The Professional

True Confessions

War of the Worlds

Yours, Mine, & Ours

May 3

Never Seen Again premiere

May 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere

May 11

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 premiere

[email protected] (Seasons 1 – 3)

Allied

May 15

Joe Pickett premiere

May 16

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

May 20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premieres

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premieres

May 25

Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)