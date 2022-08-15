Paramount+ Offers Streaming Bundle Deal for Walmart+ Users

Paramount Global and Walmart are teaming up to offer a bundle deal to all Walmart+ subscribers at no extra cost.

Starting soon, Walmart+ subscribers will gain access to Paramount+. The shopping subscription currently offers unlimited free grocery deliveries, in-store mobile scanning options, exclusive savings, a Spotify membership, and gas discounts. And with the new deal, it will also include the CBS streamer’s ad-supported package.

The new benefits only work one way, however. Paramount+ customers will not receive a Walmart+ plan.

Walmart also talked to Disney and NBCUniversal about possible bundles, according to the New York Times. The company hopes to become more competitive with Amazon Prime, which comes with its own streaming service. Walmart+ has an estimated 16 million subscribers, while Amazon Prime has over 200 million.

“With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too,” said Chris Cracchiolo, svp and general manager of Walmart+, in a statement. “Paramount+ has the premium content and broad appeal that our members are looking for – like Walmart, they have something for everyone. We’re excited about the launch and what comes next for Walmart+.”

The two companies agreed to a two-year deal as well as a 12-month exclusivity agreement. Walmart + customers will have access to the streamer starting this September.

The Walmart membership program currently costs $12.95 a month, or $98 a year. While the Paramount+ addition comes completely free, it brings an added value of $59. The add-supported plan is the streamer’s most basic option. It offers the same on-demand content, minus the Showtime add-ons. But it does not include access to local CBS stations. However, customers can still watch live NFL and UEFA Championship coverage.

The deal also offers some positives to Paramount Global. This month, the entertainment giant announced that it had gained nearly 5 million new subscribers between March and June. That brings the total number to more than 43 million subscribers. As it stands, Netflix still holds the most business out of all the streaming options. And Disney is becoming its main competition. With the addition of Walmart+ members, Paramount+ stands to see a major boost.

“Pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount+’s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership,” said Paramount’s chief strategy officer and chief business development officer Jeff Shultz. “Together we will bring Walmart+ members the full breadth of Paramount+ programming.”