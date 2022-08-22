Paramount Plus: Everything Coming to the Streaming Platform This Week

If you’re a Paramount Plus subscriber, and you’re running low on binge-watching options, we have great news for you.

The CBS streaming service is bringing several movies and series to the screen, including an 80s cult classic and a new season of a Paramount original. See below for the entire list.

Coming August 22nd

Robocop

August 24th

Dating Naked (Seasons 1 – 3)

Deer Squad (Season 1)

Deliciousness (Season 1)

Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (Season 1)

The Substitute (Seasons 1 – 2)

August 25th

Star Trek Lower Decks (Season 3)

Stream These Paramount Plus Hits Before It’s Too Late

If you’re having a hard time choosing which options to watch, we have a few suggestions.

Firstly, if you haven’t watched Robocop, start there. While it’s not going to be everyone’s favorite movie, it is one that you have to see once in your life. For the era, it was ahead of its time in special effects and sound. In fact, It earned two Oscar nods for Best Sound and Best Film Editing. And it won an Oscar for Special Achievement for Sound Effects Editing. You’ll be amazing at how far the industry has come over the past 3 decades.

The film is a dystopian tale set in a futuristic Detroit that is riddled with violent crime that is making it hard for the police to govern. After one officer is terminally wounded on the job, he comes back as a powerful robot that is haunted by dreams of his human life. And he’s intent on regaining justice in the streets.

The CBS Streamer Has Options For All Ages

The streamer is also offering a few new titles for reality TV fans. On Wednesday, the VH1 series Dating Naked, which puts singles on an exotic island—wearing absolutely nothing—to see if they can find true love. Also, Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny first season 1 will be available. The series gives people a chance at to seek justice on their friends or family in the form of a practical joke.

Kids will also get some entertainment options with Deer Squad and The Substitute. The first is an animated series filled with superhero creatures who keep their forest safe. And the second is geared toward older children. In The Substitute, Nickelodeon Studios puts celebrity guests in front of makeup artists to make them look like regular teachers. While they’re undercover, they put on a hilarious show for classes of unsuspecting students.

And finally, Season 3 of the Paramount Plus original, Star Trek Lower Decks, finally drops. The Primetime Emmy nominee has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2020. The show takes the Star Trek franchise to the animated world. But don’t expect a serious cast as you get with the live-action actors. This show follows the adult cartoon formats that we’re all familiar with, think Family Guy and The Simpsons.