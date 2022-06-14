Paramount+ Summer 2022: Catch Up on Your Favorites Before Fall Arrives

Too hot outside? It’s perfect weather for binge-watching. Maybe check out Paramount+ to catch up on some amazing shows before the fall season kicks off in September.

Paramount+ is affiliated with CBS, so the network’s shows are all available to stream. Plus, there are some shows on the streamer that aren’t on the main network. The third season of Evil just dropped, Sunday. And you can catch up with 1883, the Yellowstone prequel, before 1932 (hello Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) hits the airwaves late this year.

If you’re a new user, Paramount+ is running a free trial. Monthly subscriptions start at $4.99.

Here are some of the most popular CBS shows you can watch on Paramount+.

Want to check out what millions watch every week? NCIS is the most popular drama on CBS. Season 20 starts this fall. But season 19 featured some major changes. Mark Harmon, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs, left the show in October, giving way to Gary Cole’s Alden Parker. As NCIS ended, Parker went on the run with his ex-wife, Viv, as the other agents tried to clear him of murder.

And Paramount+ features more NCIS. Check out NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i. The LA spinoff is headed to its 14th season. Everyone should still be happy, but if you’re behind on your viewing, you’ll want to check out whether Callen ever ditched Katya, the rogue Russian spy, once and for all. Plus, Deeks and Kensi want to be parents. Trust us, you want to know what happens. Plus, LL Cool J plays Sam Hanna. And it’s not often a new inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is on your TV screen in a scripted drama. Then there’s NCIS: Hawai’i, the newest spinoff. It proved to be the most popular rookie show on any network. Find out why.

You can watch Dylan McDermott and FBI: Most Wanted on Paramount+. (Mark Schafer/CBS ©2022).

Paramount+ Is a One-Stop Streaming Shop for FBI Franchise

And if you like other big franchises, Paramount+ is perfect for watching all the FBI shows, produced by super creator Dick Wolf. There’s the original, FBI. The spinoffs are FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. International almost beat fellow network show NCIS: Hawai’i for most popular first-year series. And FBI: Most Wanted had a big cast change at mid-season. We won’t spoil how Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) leaves and Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) takes charge.

Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods. (CBS ©2022)

Meanwhile, Blue Bloods ended its 12th season. You’ll want to have family dinner then do some binge watching. And The Equalizer, which ranked just after Blue Bloods in the final TV ratings, also is available on Paramount+.

CBS may be known most for its scripted dramas. But it also has the top comedies on network TV. Young Sheldon, a spinoff of the Big Bang Theory, ranked eighth in the final ratings with 9.21 million viewers a week. Then there’s Ghosts, the rookie show that averaged 8.41 million.