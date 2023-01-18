‘SEAL Team’ Coming Back for Season 7 on Paramount+

We have some good news for SEAL Team fans in that the series will be coming back for Season 7 on Paramount+. The show moved over to the streaming platform after being on CBS for its first four seasons. David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes in the always-thrilling military drama.

Variety reports that the show’s seventh season will now be the show’s third season to air on Paramount+. “We look forward to bringing ‘SEAL Team’ fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

‘SEAL Team’ Wrapped Up Season 6 By Airing 10 Total Episodes

SEAL Team‘s Season 6 totaled 10 episodes and wrapped up in November 2022. The official show logline states that the series follows “the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.”

Besides Boreanaz, other cast members include Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian. Max Thieriot was in the show but left last season so he could star in the CBS drama Fire Country.

SEAL Team‘s team of executive producers includes Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and Boreanaz. CBS Studios produces the show. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Real Navy SEAL Directed Episode In Season 6

SEAL Team was one of two CBS shows to move over to Paramount+. The supernatural drama Evil from Robert and Michelle King also made the move to the streamer for its second season and was subsequently renewed for a third and then a fourth.

In other show-related news, back in Season 6, the show actually brought in a former Navy SEAL team member to direct an episode. Jason Cabell served in the military for 20 years. The episode, according to Deadline, was filmed in both Los Angeles and Jordan. Cabell trained in all branches of the military for his career. The episode that Cabell directed appeared on Paramount+ in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Buckley had quite the experience himself. The actor was riding around in Amman, Jordan. As it turns out, he came across a sight to behold. What was it? Buckley captured on video a camel riding in the back of a truck. We don’t know where the camel was going with its owner, though.