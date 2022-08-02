‘SEAL Team’: Is the Team Headed to Jordan in Season 6?

Premiering back in 2017, SEAL Team gave an up close and personal look at the pressure placed on the shoulders of some of the most elite fighters in America. Over the course of five seasons, the series pushed Jason Hayes, played by David Boreanaz, to the limit. And with season 6 announced, fans are wondering what will happen, where it will take place, and who might be in jeopardy.

With SEAL Team picked up by Paramount+, the future of the show appears bright. And for those who might follow AJ Buckley on Instagram, he recently shared a story that showed him sporting some dessert attire. The picture also featured the flag of Jordan. That’s right, while not official, season 6 of SEAL Team might find them overseas. With a majority of the interior scenes filmed on a soundstage in Los Angeles, California, it is apparent that the exterior scene might lead the actors to Jordan.

AJ Buckley Survives Season 5 Ambush

While season 5 ended with a cliffhanger, due to AJ Buckley’s post, he appears to have survived. Some fans of Sonny Quinn have already shared sighs of relief that Buckley will be in season 6.

Back when AJ Buckley first appeared on SEAL Team, he admitted to the intense regiment that landed him the role. “When I was on CSI New York, I was probably 145 or 150 pounds, and recurring on Supernatural at the time. I was really worried I was going to get typecast, so after that, I decided to get into the best shape of my life. I probably put on 30 pounds of muscle over the past five years, and it kind of prepared me in a weird sense for this opportunity.”

Wanting To Be Authentic

Wanting SEAL Team to be authentic, showrunners Chris Chulack and John Glenn constantly had tech advisers on set. AJ Buckley recalled the stress of only acting as a SEAL. “I didn’t have any military background growing up. Hadn’t really shot a gun prior to this. The tech advisers on our show are all former SEAL team guys. Something I’m really proud of about our show is that we’ve hired so many veterans in the writers’ room, behind the camera, on set, so there’s a real sense of pride that we’re working daily alongside these men and women who served our country. There is a pressure in a sense that you want to represent this community that’s done so much for our country, in the proper light.”

Although announced, there is sure to be some time before fans find out what happened after the ambush as the last episode of season five aired on January 23, 2022. But while waiting is hard, the new season is already in production with Paramount+.