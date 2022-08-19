‘SEAL Team’ Star Neil Brown Jr. Reacts To News of Premiere Date

SEAL Team Season 5 concluded last winter, with the finale airing on January 23rd. Ending on a major cliffhanger followed by a near eight-month wait, Paramount Plus finally revealed when the next all-new season will return. Per a post from the Paramount Plus series, SEAL Team Season 6 debuts on Sunday, September 18th. And with the news sending fans into a frenzy, series star Neil Brown Jr. shared his own excitement at the announcement on Twitter. Check it out.

Time to get this party started!! Thanks for your patience . Our hope is that you can hold on to your seats because it’s gonna be a wild ride 😂😂😂 Bless you all! Let’s go @SEALTeam_pplus https://t.co/TWaTZQn5yC — Neil Brown, jr (@NeilBrownJr) August 19, 2022

“Time to get this party started!!” the SEAL Team star wrote. To fans, he said, “Thanks for your patience.”

Less seriously, the Ray Perry actor added, “Our hope is that you can hold on to your seats because it’s gonna be a wild ride…Bless you all! Let’s go.”

Fans, who have waited more than half of a year for the season six premiere of SEAL Team had tons to say.

“I am so pumped for this!” one wrote. “LETS GO!”

Another added, “Let the Countdown [Begin]! The show gets better and better!!!”

Meanwhile, other fans, recalling the gutwrenching season five finale, began mourning the potential loss of Max Thieriot’s Clay Spenser. Watch the trailer for SEAL Team‘s brand new season to see why.

Overall, things don’t look great for Clay, and the final moments of the trailer see medics using a bag valve mask to try and revive him. Fans, worried for the SEAL Team character, became worked up regarding the character’s fate.

“Nooooo Clay!!!!” one SEAL Team fan commented. Another wrote, “RIP Spenser.”

Hopefully, things go better than they currently look for Max Thieriot’s character, but we’ll just have to wait until September 18th to find out.

‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Teases Season 6 Events

We’ve waited quite a while for SEAL Team to release its season 6 trailer and while it definitely gives us insight as to what to expect from the new season, it doesn’t equate to a preview from one of the stars themselves. Ahead of the season six premiere, SEAL Team star David Boreanaz spoke out about what we might expect from the new season. And while the trailer teases some bad news, Boreanaz provided no further reassurance.

“It’s like, who knows what’s going to happen?” the SEAL Team star teased. “Who’s going to survive? Who’s not going to survive? Who could be injured? Who could not be injured? What types of injuries?”

Well, we were already expecting an intense season opener. However, David Boreanaz definitely confirmed that things are going to get pretty rough this year. He further teased, “This is really going to change the fabric of the team. But strength in numbers, always…That’s real life, and that’s what our show is about.”