‘SEAL Team’ Reveals Season 6 Premiere Date, Trailer

After seven long months without a new episode of SEAL Team, Paramount Plus finally dropped both a Season 6 premiere date and a trailer for the coming batch of episodes. Now, the rapidly approaching Season 6 premiere is undeniably good news. The trailer, however, is quite ominous.

As SEAL Team fans are abundantly aware, Season 5 ended in a brutal cliffhanger. Bravo is on the way to Mali to capture a high-ranking SGS member when Clay reveals to his teammates that he’s planning to retire in order to spend more time with his family.

Before the team can even process this news, they touch down and are immediately ambushed. In the final moments, Bravo is trapped and under heavy fire, RPGs raining down around them. The finale then fades to black, leaving viewers everywhere terrified to learn the fate of their beloved characters.

Following the explosive episode, Executive Producer David Boreanaz offered no comfort whatsoever. On the contrary, he hinted that major shakeups could be on the way.

“It’s like, who knows what’s going to happen now?” he told TVLine. “Who’s going to survive? Who’s not going to survive? Who could be injured? Who could not be injured? What types of injuries?”

“This is really going to change the fabric of them,” Boreanaz continued. “But strength in numbers, always. It’s a team. One man out, another man in. That’s real life, and that’s what our show is about.”

Paramount Plus announced that SEAL Team Season 6 will premiere on September 18. Rather than release all ten episodes at once, one new episode will air every Sunday on the streaming service.

Watching the Season 6 trailer, it becomes immediately clear that the aftermath of the Mali ambush will be every bit as devastating as it appeared. Clay, in particular, seems severely injured.

After being carried away from the blast site, Stella receives the knock at the door every Army spouse dreads. Thankfully, Clay is then shown in the hospital, so he’s still alive – for now.

As David Boreanaz, SEAL Team EP and actor behind Jason Hayes, shared with TV Insider following the Season 5 cliffhanger, no one is safe from being written off at any given time.

“It’s war – and everybody, including myself, is open to an X on their back and in the line of work that they’re in could be killed or injured,” Boreanaz said. “So it opens the [door to] who may survive, who may not survive, who’s gonna be injured.”

“Is that injury gonna be of significant value?” he continued. “Is it gonna be for a significant time? How does it impact the team? What does it do to Bravo?”