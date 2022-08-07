Sylvester Stallone Calls ‘Tulsa King’ a ‘Miracle’

As Paramount+’s new series “Tulsa King” continues its production, Sylvester Stallone opens up about how the TV show is considered a blessing for him.

“Just blowing my horn hoping someone will listen,” Stallone declared in an Instagram post on Sunday (August 7th). Stallone then explains how he is preparing to head back to Oklahoma to work on the “Tulsa King” set. “I’m thinking it’s the best acting I’ve ever done,” Stallone said about his appearance in the TV series. “And that’s because they allowed me to just expand. So, I think you’re going to be very, very surprised.”

“To make a show like this is 500 people that you have to try to get a little like mind,” Stallone further explained about the “Tulsa King” production. “So that’s a miracle in itself.”

Created by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, “Tulsa King” follows an Italian mobster who is faced with the startling task of re-establishing his Italian mafia family in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Those starring with Sylvester Stallone on the series include Rory Gross, Andrew Olson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. The TV series will premiere in November 2022.

Sylvester Stallone Reveals What He Hopes the Viewers Will Take Away from ‘Tulsa King’

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June 2022, Sylvester Stallone shared what he hopes viewers will take away from “Tusla King,” which is another chance to see him in a different light.

“You’re probably going to see, for better or worse, who I am,” Sylvester Stallone stated about his “Tulsa King” role. He also said that doing TV is like being on a “bullet train” to him. “A lot of actors go into, who should I morph into? I think if you just say what happens – what would it be like if Sylvester Stallone… just became a gangster? The personality is mine; I’m a gangster but I don’t change the way I talk… You have your personality like the way you are right now… You never see it coming. ”

Stallone then says that actors don’t just automatically become the stereotyped gangster for the roles. There’s more to it than just that. “That’s too obvious. You just be yourself.”

Stallone also spoke to TV Insider about his “Tulsa King” character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi. “Dwight Manfredi has a dark side,” Stallone shared. “But he’s also witty and a real tactician. “He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else.”

Stallone then said his “Tulsa King” character ended up serving a 25 year prison sentence. During that time behind bars, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. “Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”