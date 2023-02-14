Sylvester Stallone Gets Sneezed Off a Mountain Shaped Like His Face in Funny Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad

During the Super Bowl, Sylvester Stallone and his daughters joined Paramount+‘s group of celebrities on the iconic Paramount Mountain. Inadvertently, Sly’s ambition was reignited to conquer one of the most difficult parts of this mountain – The Sylvester Stallone Face!

Joining the Tulsa King star in the ad is a who’s who of Paramount+ characters like the animated Beavis and Butt-head, Captain Pike from Star Trek, and Reno 911‘s Lt. Dangle. Also gathered at the base of the mountain are Stallone’s three daughters, who star alongside their iconic dad in a new reality series for the streamer.

While Sylvester Stallone hilariously swings from his own face in the ad, he poses an intriguing query to viewers. “Hey, how you doin’?” His daughters, watching from the ground below, can barely contain their frustration at seeing their father pursue yet another ambitious endeavor. “He always does this,” Sly’s daughter Scarlet quips.

Suddenly, the Stallone face sneezes, sending the veteran action star falling to the bottom of the mountain. Captain Pike of Star Trek fame flinches at Stallone’s landing. “He’ll be alright… maybe,” Pike says. Sly’s daughters are sure that their father will be all right as if his tumble caused them no worry. Meanwhile, Stallone is moaning in pain after crashing into a bed of snow.

Behind the scenes of Sylvester Stallone’s Super Bowl Ad

Apparently, Stallone and his daughters had a blast doing the commercial together. “It was just a matter of time before somebody climbed my nose,” Stallone joked to USA Today. “It’s just about as big as Everest. So it was inevitable. Luckily, I didn’t have sinuses that day.”

For Paramount’s ad, Stallone spent hours clambering up a mini mountain on an elevated platform. However, CGI was used to transform the bumpy formation into his own huffing and puffing likeness. “This commercial was more involved than shooting most films and more expensive. They went all out,” Stallone explained.

This spring, Paramount+ is releasing a highly-anticipated eight-part series entitled The Family Stallone. You will be taken on an intimate journey into the everyday lives of action movie star Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin as well as their three daughters. The series promises to have deep conversations, lighthearted moments, and even some eye rolls from Sly’s offspring.

“Working with my dad is almost like working with a little brother. So we are constantly rolling our eyes at him,” explained Sly’s daughter Sistine. “So it was fitting for us to be like, ‘Oh Sly, he’s climbing his own face and now he’s falling off.’ He says crazy things. He does crazy things. So this isn’t far off from regular life.”