Sylvester Stallone Gives First Look at New Character From Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming ‘Tulsa King’ Series

Earlier today, Sylvester Stallone gave fans a sneak peek into his latest TV project, “Tulsa King,” created by Taylor Sheridan.

Many fans know Sheridan from his work on “Yellowstone,” “1883,” and “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount. “Tulsa King” will be another Paramount+ original series, following in the footsteps of Sheridan’s other successful projects. Stallone will star as a mid-level mob boss who gets sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his bosses after serving 25 years in prison.

Today, Stallone gave us a glimpse at his character in costume. And standing in what appears to be Tulsa itself. That must mean filming is either underway or wrapped entirely, based on the star’s caption.

“The #Tulasking has arrived! @officialslystallone as Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi! Taylor Sheridan’s @yellowstone new Series is coming soon to @paramountplus,” Sylvester Stallone wrote in his caption.

Stallone perfectly pulls off the sleek, put-together mob boss look in the photo. He looks both relaxed and in total control, which will be an interesting combination to see on screen.

And, it sounds like his character already has a nickname: The General. It’ll be interesting to see who calls Dwight Manfredi “The General,” especially since he’s only supposed to be a capo. Sounds like things change when it comes to his status in Tulsa.

Hopefully, Sylvester Stallone’s declaration “soon” means we’ll see the Taylor Sheridan show on Paramount+ this summer. Or, perhaps we can expect it this fall when “Yellowstone” Season 5 potentially airs, as reports seem to indicate. Sheridan already indicated that he wants to use “Yellowstone” to launch his new shows on Paramount’s streaming service. We’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to know for sure.

Taylor Sheridan reveals Sylvester Stallone’s First Reaction to ‘Tulsa King’ Script

Earlier this month, Taylor Sheridan sat down with Variety to talk all things “Tulsa King” and Sylvester Stallone. He started by explaining where he came up with the idea for the show, which he apparently brainstormed with a producer during the pandemic.

“Everyone’s kind of going stir-crazy,” Sheridan told the outlet. “He was asking me about ideas. I said, ‘Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don’t know anything about.’”

An older, New York mob boss taking over a Midwestern city? Sounds pretty new on the TV circuit. Sheridan used the time during the pandemic to write up the script and send it to the producer. He then phoned Stallone directly. The day after Stallone got the script, he called Sheridan back and said, “I love it. When do we shoot it?”

All in all, it took Sheridan a week to brainstorm the idea, write the pilot script, get Stallone on board and sell it to Paramount. And now we can’t wait to see the end product.