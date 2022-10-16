Sylvester Stallone’s Family Set to Star in New Reality Show for Paramount+

The family of Sylvester Stallone is getting a reality show treatment coming up thanks to the streaming platform Paramount+. Stallone will be giving his fans a chance to see a different side of himself and his family. Of course, the fact that Stallone has been a known name for his work over many decades. This does include him playing Rocky Balboa. Hello Magazine reports that Paramount+ will be the new show’s intended distributor.

But the streamer reportedly has not announced this project. According to Puck, it did report on a statement from the publicist for Stallone to reveal this news. Matthew Belloni wrote, “Its existence was revealed only by Stallone’s publicist in a weird statement responding to a divorce filing last month by his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin.” This show will reportedly follow the lives of Stallone and Flavin’s children. It has the production company of Bunim-Murray behind it. That’s the same one that produces the popular Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Daughters Of Sylvester Stallone Will Be In The Spotlight

Between the two of them, Stallone has three daughters: Sophia Rose, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlett Rose, 20. Puck writes. “The still-untitled show is filming in and around the family’s new $35 million Palm Beach estate.” Stallone and Flavin are due to make appearances on the show. But the focus of the reality show will be on the daughters.

Puck adds, “Paramount+ won the show in a five-outlet bidding war with a two-season commitment. They’re almost done filming, and have continued to shoot even after the divorce filing, with Flavin still participating, despite the fact that she’s petitioning the court for ‘exclusive use’ of the home during the divorce proceedings.” Those divorce proceedings are now off between Stallone and Flavin. It is true that Flavin filed for divorce in late August.

Sylvester Stallone fans know that he has been busy working on Tulsa King. In that show, which comes from the creative world of Taylor Sheridan, Stallone will play Dwight “The General” Manfredi. He’s getting a new life up and running for him in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Filming for the show’s first season recently wrapped up. At what appeared to be a wrap party, Stallone would call his time on the show a lot of hard work. Paramount+ will also be the streaming platform with Tulsa King on its airwaves.

During the show’s production, it added veteran actress Dana Delany to its cast. Yet Stallone is not totally through with creating new shows. He’s reportedly working on one with Bear Grylls. This comes as both of them are teaming up with Endemol Shine North America for what’s being called an action-packed series. They also are calling it a “genre-bending” experience.