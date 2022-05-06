Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Casts Andrea Savage To Star Alongside Sylvester Stallone

We’ve got more casting news about “Tulsa King,” the new Taylor Sheridan show starring Sylvester Stallone and streaming soon on Paramount Plus.

Per Deadline, Stallone will now be joined by Andrea Savage, a star known for roles in “I’m Sorry,” “Veep,” ‘iZombie,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “The Goldbergs.” She’s well-known in the comedy realm but will now switch gears to drama.

In “Tulsa King,” created by Taylor Sheridan, Stallone stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. He’s a mid-level mob boss who spent 25 years in prison. His New York bosses send him to Tulsa, Oklahoma, upon release, where Dwight starts putting together his own mafia crew.

Savage will star opposite Stallone as Stacy Beale. Per Deadline, Beale is “an ATF agent who has swapped the bustling New York Bureau with its Anti-Terror Squad and O.C. Task Force for an Oklahoma outpost dealing with local militia groups.”

Sounds like Dwight and Stacy won’t exactly be on the best of terms. But it’ll be interesting to see the two veteran actors hash it out on screen as their characters clash.

Fellow cast members include Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, and A.C. Peterson. At this point in time, we know that Peterson will play Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi, the father of Lombardozzi’s character Chickie Invernizzi. According to Collider, the Invernizzis are the local crime family in Tulsa. Chickie acts as the de facto head and underboss of the organization.

Casella stars as Armand Truisi, an “ambitious criminal” who operates under the Invernizzis. Piazza plays Vince Antonacci, one of Chickie’s henchmen. And finally, Will stars as Tyson, a “quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate” who acts tough but has a heart of gold.

How Taylor Sheridan and Sylvestor Stallone Put Together ‘Tulsa King’

Earlier this month, Taylor Sheridan sat down with Variety to talk about the making of “Tulsa King” for Paramount Plus. Apparently, Sheridan was brainstorming with a producer when the idea came to him during the pandemic.

“Everyone’s kind of going stir-crazy,” Sheridan told the outlet. “He was asking me about ideas. I said, ‘Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don’t know anything about.’”

A mob boss in Oklahoma? That definitely sounds like a story to be explored. Sheridan thought so too and wrote up a quick pilot script. He then phoned Sylvestor Stallone directly to get his take on it. Stallone received the script, and the next day he called Sheridan back.

“I love it. When do we shoot it?” Stallone asked him.

They sold it to Paramount within the next several days and got the ball rolling. Production’s occurring now and we’ll hopefully see “Tulsa King” this fall.