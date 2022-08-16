‘Tulsa King’ Casts Tatiana Zappardino as Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter

One of the newest Taylor Sheridan dramas is on the horizon. But rather than cowboys or pioneers, it follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia boss attempting to rebuild his life in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after spending 25 years in prison. The sure-to-be thrilling Paramount Plus series is entitled Tulsa King and stars action icon Sylvester Stallone as The General.

With the first episode set to air in mid-November, the show is quickly taking shape and much of its impressive cast has already been announced. In addition to Stallone, Tulsa King will feature Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra, Tron: Legacy‘s Garrett Hedlund, and NCIS: Los Angeles star Dashiell Connery.

The main focus of the series is Dwight Manfredi’s efforts to rebuild his mafia family in his new locale. However, he’ll also have his actual family to contend with. One member of the Manfredi family is the cast’s newest member, Tatiana Zappardino, who will appear in Tulsa King as Dwight’s daughter, Tina.

Dwight and Tina’s relationship is strained, to say the least. The mafia capo has been behind bars for much of her life, which will no doubt add even more drama to the already gripping series.

Along with the star-studded cast, Taylor Sheridan has also recruited a stellar crew for Tulsa King. Sheridan himself will act as executive producer, with Terrence Winter as showrunner. For those unaware, Winter is the producer behind the TV titan The Sopranos and the writer of the 2013 crime drama The Wolf of Wall Street.

‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Has Always Wanted to Play a Gangster

Sylvester Stallone is among the world’s most well-known actors. Stallone has starred in close to 100 films in his career. However, his roles in action giants like Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables are the pinnacle of his filmography. When you think of Hollywood tough guys, Stallone no doubt comes to mind.

Unbelievably, however, in his more than half a century in Hollywood, the legend of cinema has never played a gangster. Now, Stallone is finally getting a chance to check that box with Tulsa King – and he couldn’t be more excited.

“I’ve always wanted to play a gangster since… I basically started off my career mugging everyone,” Stallone told Entertainment Tonight. “But it never happened.”

“I have my thoughts on why but better late than never,” he continued. “Taylor Sheridan wrote an idea, a screenplay that was really good, and Terence Winter, who wrote Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, they put it all together and what you have is East meets West.”

“[My character, Dwight,] comes out of prison after 25 years, expects to be rewarded for keeping his mouth shut and he’s betrayed,” he added, explaining that when Dwight is sent to Tulsa “it’s a different world, different kind of people. And he starts to become indoctrinated into the Western sort of life. So it’s a combination of the two. It’s a dark comedy but also it can get rough.”