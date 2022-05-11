‘Tulsa King’: Garrett Hedlund to Join Cast of Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ Series

When Tulsa King was first announced, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan said he wanted a top-notch cast for his new Paramount Plus series, and he’s well on his way to building one. After casting Sylvester Stallone in the lead role as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, Sheridan went to work filling out the supporting roles.

First came Andrea Savage, who will play Stacy Beale, “an ATF agent who has swapped the bustling New York Bureau with its Anti-Terror Squad and O.C. Task Force for an Oklahoma outpost dealing with local militia groups,” according to Deadline. When she was cast as Beale, Savage took to Instagram to express her excitement. “Guys… I have made a very wild left turn!!” Savage wrote. “So, so beyond excited to jump into a new adventure with these monsters of talent [Sylvester Stallone], [Taylor Sheridan], & [Terence Winter].”

Martin Starr was then announced as well, cast as Bhodi, the owner of the Higher Plane Marijuana Dispensary in town. In addition to Starr and Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, and A.C. Peterson are set to appear in Tulsa King.

Now, the cast is even more star-studded, as Garrett Hedlund, star of Troy and Friday Night Lights, has a part in Tulsa King. Hedlund will play Mitch Keller, an ex-bull-rider who retired before his time when his various injuries led to an addiction.

‘Tulsa King’ Cast Member Sylvester Stallone Previews Upcoming Series

Like all of Taylor Sheridan’s projects, the story Tulsa King will tell sounds nothing short of riveting. In an interview with Paramount Plus, Sylvester Stallone gave fans an overview of the series in his own words.

“Tulsa King is a very interesting story,” Stallone explained. “He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa!”

“So, he has to now start a new life,” Stallone continued. “Create a gang, because they want him to be an earner. And that’s where the fun begins.”

In the same interview, executive producer David C. Glasser gave his thoughts on Sylvester Stallone headlining the series. “To be able to have Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege,” he said.

Along with the incredible cast, Taylor Sheridan also brought Terence Winter along for the ride, who is filling the roles of showrunner and executive producer. Winter has just a little experience with crime dramas, as he was the writer and executive producer of a little-known drama, The Sopranos.

Tulsa King doesn’t yet have an official release date but is set to hit Paramount Plus later this year.