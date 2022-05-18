‘Tulsa King’: How Fans Can Watch Episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s New Series on Cable

Taylor Sheridan’s new show, “Tulsa King,” will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13, and it’ll air on both Paramount Plus and cable, per new reports.

The official “Tulsa King” Twitter page broke the news about the Taylor Sheridan show’s season premiere earlier today. But in that announcement, Paramount only revealed that it will premiere on Nov. 13 on Paramount Plus. The full caption read, “Don’t miss @TheSlyStallone in his first series, #TulsaKing streaming November 13 exclusively on @ParamountPlus. Tulsa will never be OK again.”

Though the announcement says exclusively, a press release sent to Outsider says otherwise. Last fall, when “Yellowstone” Season 4 premiered, the network used the first two episodes of the show to launch another Paramount Plus Original, “Mayor of Kingstown.” It did the same with the prequel series “1883,” which debuted in December.

Now, the network will follow a similar model with “Tulsa King” and “Yellowstone” Season 5. Per the press release, “Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of TULSA KING’s debut episode on Nov. 13, as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly anticipated Season 5 premiere of ‘Yellowstone.'”

So, if you’re tuning into Taylor Sheridan’s flagship show on Nov. 13, then you can also watch the first episode of “Tulsa King” on the Paramount Network cable channel. The press release revealed that the same thing will happen on Nov. 20, with Episode 2 of “Tulsa King” following Episode 2 of “Yellowstone.”

However, if you have access to Paramount Plus, then you will be able to watch the first two episodes on the streaming service on Nov. 13. The press release confirmed that after Nov. 20, all episodes will stream exclusively on the site. Likely, they want to draw viewers into the show and encourage them to sign up for the streaming service.

Here’s What We Know About ‘Tulsa King,’ Taylor Sheridan’s New Show

Production on “Tulsa King” by Taylor Sheridan is well underway in Oklahoma. Sheridan’s serving as creator and executive producer, alongside Terence Winter. Winter worked as a producer on “The Sopranos,” and he wrote the screenplay for “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Sylvester Stallone stars as the leading man Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Per the press release, he’s a New York mafia capo who’s been “released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.