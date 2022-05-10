‘Tulsa King’: Martin Starr Joins Sylvester Stallone in Paramount+ Drama From ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan

Though not yet 40 years old, Martin Starr already has more than 100 acting credits to his name. From Freaks and Geeks to Silicon Valley, Starr has appeared in a wide variety of TV series over the years, most of which fall under the comedy umbrella. Now, Martin Starr will branch into the drama genre, with a role in the upcoming series Tulsa King, premiering on Paramount Plus later this year.

Together with The Sopranos’ Terrence Winter, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan will take viewers into the world of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia capo recently released from a 25-year stint in prison. Action-drama legend Sylvester Stallone will headline the series as Manfredi, while Martin Starr will take the role of Bodhi.

Based on Starr’s background and the description of his Tulsa King character, we can assume that he will provide a bit of comic relief to the series. Bodhi is “a blissed-out proprietor of the Higher Plan Marijuana Dispensary,” according to Deadline.

‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Describes Upcoming Series

Being cast in a Taylor Sheridan series like Tulsa King is a huge compliment, as Sheridan himself said that he wants nothing but the best for his shows. In a video posted to the 1883 Instagram, Taylor Sheridan said, “I want to go get movie stars.”

Though he was talking about Sylvester Stallone in context, the statement holds true for all of his characters. Even if Martin Starr doesn’t hold a leading role in Tulsa King, the fact that was cast at all suggests Sheridan admires his previous work.

In that same video, Sylvester Stallone previewed the series and expressed excitement about starring in the upcoming drama. If Taylor Sheridan’s other projects are any indication, Tulsa King is sure to be a hit. Beyond that, however, the story of Dwight “The General” Manfredi simply sounds fascinating.

“Tulsa King is a very interesting story,” Stallone explained. “He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa!”

“So, he has to now start a new life,” Stallone continued. “Create a gang, because they want him to be an earner. And that’s where the fun begins.”

Andrea Savage Shares Excitement for Role in ‘Tulsa King,’ Alongside Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr

Martin Starr isn’t the only comedy actor making the leap to drama for Tulsa King. Andrea Savage, star of Veep and I’m Sorry, will have a role in Tulsa King as well. According to Deadline, Savage will play Stacy Beale, an ATF agent who left the New York Bureau for a smaller office in Oklahoma, where she handles local militia groups.

Like Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage has been open about her excitement for the upcoming series. “Guys… I have made a very wild left turn!!” Savage wrote on Instagram. “So, so beyond excited to jump into a new adventure with these monsters of talent [Sylvester Stallone], [Taylor Sheridan], & [Terence Winter]. Also I promise I am still doing comedy too. More on that soon! I promise! So…any recs for Oklahoma City??”