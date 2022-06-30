‘Tulsa King’: ‘Mob Boss Stallone’ Lands on the Cover of Latest TV Guide

When you pick up your latest TV Guide, then you’ll see Sylvester Stallone as he’s representing his new show, Tulsa King. Yep, you can see Stallone, who plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi on there, in all his glory. The show will be available on Paramount+ and comes from the creative mind of Taylor Sheridan. Let’s take a look at the magazine’s cover. Oh, Stallone also provided fans a look at the inside cover story about Tulsa King.

Stallone looks like he’ll be in control of things on Tulsa King. Well, at least Manfredi will be looking to tackle new obstacles in Tulsa, Okla. The show will not be boring, a word that does not fit into anything created by Sheridan. He’s also going to be busy with Yellowstone, too. But this new show, which also features Dana Delany in its cast, will be one worth watching.

Sylvester Stallone of ‘Tulsa King’ Offers More Info About Character, Plot

Recently, Stallone offered some new details about his character and the show’s plot. “Dwight Manfredi has a dark side, but he’s also witty and a real tactician,” Stallone said in an interview. “He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”

Imagine getting an assignment to start a mob in Tulsa. Oh well, what happens there will be exciting to see. The cast, while having two big-time stars in there, also has a good look to it. Stallone actually is starring in his first TV series. It’s hard to believe that he hasn’t been in a starring role before now. Back in his early days, the future Rocky star did have a turn on the Telly Savalas show Kojak on CBS. That appearance actually took place one year before Rocky debuted in movie theaters.

One fan upon seeing the Instagram post from Stallone writes, “Mob boss……love it!” We tend to agree as Stallone knows how to play powerful characters. Of course, they range from Rocky to Rambo. He’s played other roles, too, yet there is something special that the actor delivers on the screen. This time, people will get to watch him work on the TV screen and see how Tulsa King works out. Viewers will be able to see this show’s first two episodes also on the Paramount Network. They’ll pop up after Yellowstone.