‘Tulsa King’: New Cast Member Dana Delany ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About Landing Her Role

Dana Delany is going to be working with Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan on Tulsa King for Paramount+ and we get to see it? Sign me up. Yes, indeed, Delany is going to join Sly and the rest of the cast on this new show from the world of Taylor. In fact, after news broke from Variety about this happening, Delany confirms it on her Twitter account. You can see her message below.

It's true and I couldn't be happier! A great group of people led by the one and only @TheSlyStallone in his first TV series. Back in the saddle! @TulsaKing 🐎 https://t.co/3DhgLtVVL7 — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) June 20, 2022

“It’s true and I couldn’t be happier!” Delany writes. “A great group of people led by the one and only @TheSlyStallone in his first TV series. Back in the saddle! @TulsaKing”. This is some news on a Monday to brighten up anyone’s day that has followed Delany’s career. Yep, she has been on some series in her career like China Beach and Body of Proof. Delany picked up two Emmy Awards for her role as Colleen McMurphy on China Beach. She’s also been on Desperate Housewives and voiced Lois Lane in some animated shows.

Fans of Dana Delany Are Pumped Up Over Actress’ New Role In ‘Tulsa King’

Fans were pretty excited about reading Delany’s confirmation, too. One writes, “So excited to watch and love this show!! So this is why you were in OK!” Another one says, “Yaaay that’s exciting news!!” This fan kind of states the obvious, writing, “Awww massive congrats!!! Cannot wait for this”. Variety reports that Delany will play a character named Margaret, who owns a horse farm and animal preserve. Margaret also is an affluent and influential equestrian. It’s said that Margaret will have a powerful presence on Tulsa King. She better when she goes up against “The General.”

Who is that? Stallone. He plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is a New York mafia capo. He’s just getting out of prison after a 25-year stint. But Manfredi does not go back to the Big Apple. He has new orders: Go set things up in Tulsa, Okla. Well, “The General” isn’t too sure about this and sets things up. He starts creating his own criminal empire in the middle of America. As we see him doing this, Manfredi starts getting some different people together to help him do it.

Besides Stallone and Delany, other Tulsa King cast members include Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund. Tulsa King will hit TV screens on Nov. 13. Two episodes are going to be on Paramount+, which will air the entire series. Yet this first episode also will get some love after a Season 5 premiere for Yellowstone on Paramount Network on Nov. 13. The second episode also pops up after Yellowstone on Nov. 20.