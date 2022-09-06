‘Tulsa King’ Producers Make Unexpected Donation to Oklahoma Police

The highly-anticipated new series from the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is coming in the form of Tulsa King. A crime story Sheridan co-created with The Sopranos scribe Terrence Winter starring the iconic Sylvester Stallone as a recently released prisoner sent to Oklahoma to set up criminal operations.

The production recently wrapped up ahead of the Fall premiere. The show hopes to be an authentic presentation. As such, many of the props used are the real thing. One such prop was donated to a local police station in Oklahoma after production came to an end.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics got the unique souvenir once production left the state. They were given a special pill press Tulsa King obtained for filming. Once they were done with filming, the production donated it to the OBN for them to use a training tool. Plus, this keeps the item from potentially falling into the hands of drug traffickers.

Take a Look at ‘Tulsa King’

Tulsa King is the next major drama from Paramount and Taylor Sheridan. Stallone gets the chance to scratch an itch he’s had his entire career. It’s his first time playing a gangster. Plus, it’s his first time starring in a major TV series.

Recently, Stallone posted a special look at what’s to come in Tulsa King on Instagram. The actor is clearly excited for this next big challenge in what’s been a long and storied career.

“[Tulsa King] is soulful, it’s insightful, and it’s relatable,” Stallone said in the clip. “It’s gonna finally show a side of me that I’ve been wanting to show myself. I see this as being a smash hit.”

Co-creator Terrence Winter also offered some details on what makes the show unique. “Tulsa King blends two genres. The Western genre that Taylor Sheridan has done so well in bringing back on Yellowstone combined with the mob genre from New York shows like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. It’s really been wonderful to mix those two together and see where the chips fall.”

Stallone On the Chance to Finally Play a Gangster in ‘Tulsa King’

During an interview with ET Online, Stallone talked about what this new role means to him and getting the chance to finally step into the shoes of a gangster.

“I’ve always wanted to play a gangster since… I basically started off my career mugging everyone… but it never happened,” Stallone said. “I have my thoughts on why but better late than never. Taylor Sheridan wrote an idea, a screenplay that was really good. And Terence Winter, who wrote Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. They put it all together and what you have is East meets West.”

Stallone will unquestionably go down as one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood. After a career full of iconic roles, he’s ready for the next challenge. Stallone described his next character as a “real tactician” who has a “dark side.”

“Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows,” Stallone said. “Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”