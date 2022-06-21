‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Completely Ignores Teleprompter During Promotional Speech

Go ahead and try to keep Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone reading what’s been prepared for him if he doesn’t want to do it. See, this happened on Monday when Sly showed up in London for a Paramount+ promotional event. He was there with other Paramount+ show stars as the streaming service will launch in the United Kingdom. Still, you could not tie Stallone down to reading off of a teleprompter. The man more famously known as Rocky Balboa had a to-the-point response when seeing the words in front of him.

“I’m not going to read that. I’m not,” he said. Stallone then said he was going to “read from the heart!” That’s just what he did. Stallone offered his thoughts about franchises like Rocky and Rambo. “When I first started a franchise, they said, ‘Oh very careerist. You’re going to make the same movie three, four times?’ It’s like, ‘Yeah,'” Stallone said. Then he would cover items like riding horses and his early career work. It led to him talking about Tulsa King, saying that he was “putting together this new gang of misfits.”

Sylvester Stallone of ‘Tulsa King’ Jokes About His Own Show

He would joke that “I’d like to say I did it all on my own.” Stallone said this according to Variety. But Stallone did thank people like Paramount President Bob Bakish; Chris McCarthy, president of Paramount Media Networks; and Tom Ryan, president, and CEO of streaming. Paramount+ put on an hour-long presentation at Outernet, located in London. Paramount+ will launch in the United Kingdom on June 22. Legendary British talk show host Graham Norton hosted the event. He has a drag-singing show called Queen of the Universe on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, Stallone’s show happened to get some solid news on Monday. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany is joining the cast. Talk about lining up some heavy hitters. Delany, who won her Emmys for playing Navy nurse Colleen McMurphy on China Beach, will come on to play Margaret. Her character happens to be an equestrian and animal lover. She’s going to be a handful for Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Stallone, to deal with on the show. Delany also received an Emmy nomination for her work on Family Law on CBS. You might also remember the actress from shows like Body of Proof and Desperate Housewives.

Do you want to check out the trailer for the new series from Taylor Sheridan? We’ve got you covered. Take a look right here and look for yourself. This will be Stallone’s first starring role in a TV series. Oh, he’s appeared on TV before in his career. In his early years, Stallone would make a cameo appearance on Kojak.