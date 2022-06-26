‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Doesn’t Know How He’s Never Played a Mobster Before

Sylvester Stallone is starring in the upcoming ‘Tulsa King,’ and he’s baffled that he’s never played a wise guy until now. “Tulsa King,” a new Paramount Plus crime drama from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, will star Stallone as the main character. Stallone is excited about his first regular tv role, but questions why it took so long to play a goodfella. He expressed his confusion to AP’s Entertainment Department, who Tweeted a clip of the conversation.

“FINALLY” PLAYING MOBSTER: Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) realises ambition to play mafia capo in “Tulsa King,” teasing show at launch of @ParamountPlusUK pic.twitter.com/T3AetT9KeW — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 25, 2022

“Oh yeah, because it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do,” Sylvester Stallone said in the clip. ” I don’t know how I’ve avoided playing a mobster my whole life. I don’t get it. That’s the way people look at me anyway. So, finally, an opportunity comes along.”

Of course, Sylvester Stallone is leaving out 2000’s Get Carter. In that film, Stallone played a mob enforcer. However, this upcoming project is steeped in mobster territory.

Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, a Mafia boss who has been in prison for 25 years. He’s shipped off to Tulsa, Oklahoma after his release in order to set up criminal enterprises. Locked in a dead zone with zero no connections, Manfredi gathers a rag-tag band of misfits to start his own criminal organization. Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Max Casella. Dana Delany also recently joined the cast. Tulsa King premieres with its first two episodes on November 13.

Sylvester Stallone before and after Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone has come a long way. His first mainstream film role was in Woody Allen’s Bananas in 1971. Stallone had his break-out writing and starring in 1976’s Rocky. Though dubbed the next Marlon Brando, Stallone passed on more prestigious roles for action fare. 8 sequels to Rocky followed, including the recent Creed II. In the 80s, Stallone played the iconic John Rambo. The character returned for belated sequels in 2008 and 2019. In the 90s, Stallone commanded millions of dollars a picture. His star power declined by the 2000s, it received a shot in the arm in 2010. The Expendables starred Stallone alongside a stable of aging action stars, including Jet Li.

Next up for Sylvester Stallone is the action film Samaritan. Set to drop this August, it tells the story long-forgotten superhero that comes out of retirement. It also features his Tulsa King co-star, Martin Starr. Stallone also has two sequels set for 2023. He is set to reprise his role of mercenary Barney Ross in The Expendables 4. Sly has hinted that this might be his last entry in the series and that the film will be a passing of the torch story. Lastly, Stallone is to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. He will be returning as Stakar Ogord, a space pirate.