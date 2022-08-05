‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Goes Full Gangster in Intense New Clip From Show

In a new video from the Taylor Sheridan crime drama Tulsa King, mob boss Sylvester Stallone makes a violent warning. In the forthcoming Paramount+ program, veteran star Stallone makes his leading scripted TV drama debut. The cast of the much-anticipated program includes Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Martin Starr, and Dana Delany. The Rocky actor shared a new clip from the upcoming show on his official Instagram. Warning, the explosive video has some very strong language.

Sheridan, of course, has established his own television franchise in collaboration with Paramount+. He’s the brains behind series like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883. Sheridan’s ongoing success on television has been fueled in no small part by the presence of big-screen actors such as Kevin Costner and Jeremy Renner. He even persuaded Harrison Ford, who will star in Sheridan’s other upcoming project, 1923. Stallone also couldn’t resist Sheridan’s appeal, and he’ll be appearing in Tulsa King as a series regular for the first time.

Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, a Mafia boss who has been in prison for 25 years. He’s shipped off to Tulsa, Oklahoma after his release in order to set up criminal enterprises. Locked in a dead zone with zero no connections, Manfredi gathers a rag-tag band of misfits to start his own criminal organization. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Stallone wondered why he had never played a mobster before. Oh yeah, because it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do,” Sly said. “I don’t know how I’ve avoided playing a mobster my whole life. I don’t get it. That’s the way people look at me anyway. So, finally, an opportunity comes along.”

Tulsa King has some major Gangster pedigree

The series has some serious pedigree, Along with Taylor Sheridan, the show boasts Terence Winter as a showrunner. Winter was behind acclaimed gangster series like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. Of course, the biggest selling point of Tulsa King is Stallone, an actor who is a legendary figure in film but has never had a significant presence on television or streaming. The clip the veteran actor shared hints that the role will allow his to stretch as an actor.

We’ll have to wait and see if Stallone’s larger-than-life movie star abilities translate to the small screen. But the Tulsa King crew appears to be quite strong, and the program appears to be a wonderful showcase for Stallone as he joins other veteran actors like Costner and Ford in Sheridan’s TV franchise.

Next up for Sylvester Stallone is the action film Samaritan. Set to drop on August 26th, it tells the story long-forgotten superhero that comes out of retirement. It also features his Tulsa King co-star, Martin Starr.