‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Posts BTS Look at Intense Fight Scenes

The new Paramount Plus and Taylor Sheridan show “Tulsa King” is only the latest in a long line of action and drama projects for Sylvester Stallone.

We’ve seen him in everything from “Rocky” to “Creed” to “First Blood” to “The Suicide Squad.” Now, we’ll hopefully see a bit of action from Stallone in “Tulsa King,” which debuts on November 13, 2022.

And while we’ve seen plenty of behind-the-scenes clips from “Tulsa King,” earlier this week, he shared a video from a different set. It looks to be from one of the “Rocky” movies, since Stallone is younger, in a boxing ring, and mock punching someone. Hopefully, a stunt double, as they take hit after direct hit from Stallone to the face.

“This is what goes into choreographing a fight,” Stallone shared in his caption. “Much more is added later on, but it definitely hurts along the way.”

It certainly looks like it does. Taking the actual hits makes everything look more authentic, across film and television. But it definitely requires ice packs afterward.

Here’s What You Can Expect From ‘Tulsa King,’ Starring Sylvester Stallone

A few weeks ago, Sylvester Stallone sat down with TV Insider to open up about his “Tulsa King” character, Dwight Manfredi. We learn about his past, his motivations, and what he hopes to achieve in the future.

“Dwight Manfredi has a dark side, but he’s also witty and a real tactician,” Stallone told the outlet. “He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”

This is the last thing Dwight wants to do. Especially when his main goal after leaving prison is to rekindle his relationship with his adult daughter.

“Everything he does is motivated by that ticking clock to undo the damage [to that relationship],” Terence Winter, one of the “Tulsa King” writers, added.

While Manfredi has his gentler moments, Stallone never lets viewers forget that this character is a mobster, first and foremost.

“As nice and funny as Dwight is, and Sly brings that enormous likability, Dwight is a gangster. When he needs to turn that on, you see it,” Winter revealed.

Stallone is fully confident that Dwight can keep this new crew together. “There are characters who would like to see Dwight get lost. But he is the general. He’s there to get a job done, whether people like it or not.”