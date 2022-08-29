‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video ‘Winding Down’ Filming in Oklahoma

Sylvester Stallone is winding down from a day of filming Tulsa King, and he’s imagining riding “off into the sunset” on a magnificent steed.

The Rocky star is currently on location in Oklahoma for his upcoming Taylor Sheridan series. And today (Aug 28), he dropped a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram.

In a video clip, Stallone showed off a few “great looking” horses that are starring in the show. One, in particular, earned a soft spot in the actor’s heart.

“Ya know, some of these days, you just wanna ride off into the sunset,” Stallone says to the horse. “What do you think, pal? What do ya think?”

“I think he wants nothing to do with that idea,” the actor continues. “He’s just really happy just hanging out, aren’t ya, brother?

“Man’s best friend, almost,” Sylvester Stallone adds with a smile. “Dogs still are number one.”

‘Tulsa King’ Premieres This Fall on Paramount Plus

Tulsa King follows the story of Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi, an Italian mobster who must reestablish his family “business” in Tula, Oklahoma. Being a Taylor Sheridan project, the story draws some Western themes, hence the horses.

The General worked in the mafia’s so-called middle management. And after taking the fall for someone in another family, he wound up serving a hefty prison sentence. When he got out, the mob didn’t thank him for his loyal service. Instead, they exiled him to the US plains.

Tulsa King premiers in a two-part event on November 13th. The series will follow Yellowstone on Paramount Plus.

The series will mark the Oscar nominee’s first major role in a television series—ever. And the actor is thrilled about gaining the experience. But he’s particularly excited to have a chance at starring as a complex character in a Sheridan-created universe.

Recently, he chatted with TV Insider about the project, and he gave an in-depth look at just who The General is.

“Dwight Manfredi has a dark side, but he’s also witty and a real tactician,” the 75-year-old shared. “He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”