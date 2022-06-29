‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone Reveals Exciting New Details About His Character, Show’s Plot

Sylvester Stallone is set to finally take on the world of TV as he takes on his first major television role. Tulsa King is the upcoming series from the mind of Taylor Sheridan, best known for creating Yellowstone, and written by Terence Winter, famed for his work on The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire.

Stallone is known as one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors. But even at 75 years old he’s ready for the next challenge. The actor recently revealed some details behind his role in the upcoming series. He’ll play Dwight Manfredi, a recently released prisoner who is sent away by his mafia family to start new operations in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Dwight Manfredi has a dark side, but he’s also witty and a real tactician,” Stallone said. “He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”

The drama will stream on Paramount+. Episodes one and two will also air on Paramount Network after the first two episodes of Yellowstone season 5 later this year.

Tulsa King Writer Further Describes Stallone’s Role

Writer Terence Winter also revealed details behind the show as reported by TV Insider. He describes an ailing old crime boss, Pete (played by A.C. Peterson), and his son Chickie (played by Domenick Lombardozzi) betraying Manfredi by sending him away. But Manfredi’s devotion to them has left him estranged from his daughter. “Everything he does is motivated by that ticking clock to undo the damage [to that relationship],” Winter said.

As such, Manfredi tries to make the most of things. He might feel like he’s on another planet, but he quickly gets a crew together. He recruits his airport cabbie, Tyson (Jay Will), as his personal driver. Then he finds Bodhi (Martin Starr), a CBD store owner. “They have a business arrangement pretty quickly. Based on Dwight being a bull in a china shop,” Winter said.

As you’d expect from Taylor Sheridan, the show also has ties to Western story tropes. Manfredi meets a rich and formidable owner of a horse farm, Margaret (Dana Delany), and a cowboy bar owner, Mitch (Garrett Hedlund). Manfredi and Mitch connect. The former bull rider and current addict served time like Manfredi. “They’re drawn to each other, but neither knows the story of the other one until later in the game,” Winter says.

Stallone’s next role looks to be one of his most memorable. Winter described Manfredi as likable, but don’t let his demeanor fool you. He’ll be a mafia force to be reckoned with. “As nice and funny as Dwight is, and Sly brings that enormous likability, Dwight is a gangster. When he needs to turn that on, you see it,” Winter said.