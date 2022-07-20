‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone’s Salary Revealed

Although many fans recognize Sylvester Stallone from his Hollywood and film career, the actor is now making his way into television with “Tulsa King” on Paramount+.

“Tulsa King” debuts on November 13, the next chapter in the Taylor Sheridan universe following “Yellowstone” and the “1883” prequel. The show follows Stallone as a mobster getting out of jail, who’s tasked with starting a new crew out in Oklahoma.

While Stallone’s interest in the script inspired him to sign on, a hefty paycheck likely helped as well. Per Variety, the Hollywood star will make the same amount per episode as “Yellowstone” leading man Kevin Costner. A whopping $1 million per episode.

Variety reports that huge paychecks like these are more and more commonplace with streaming service originals. Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Apple TV+ and more want to make their marks. And sometimes, to do that, they have to foot the bill.

But while Stallone might bag $1 million per episode, the chances of his “Tulsa King” co-stars earning the same are slim.

“There’s a much deeper and steeper sliding scale between No. 1 or 2 on the call sheet and 3, 4, and 5,” one TV talent agent told Variety. “I think that had to do a lot with the oversaturation of salaries on shows. I think a lot of places are realizing that you can pay the one big star, but you can’t pay seven of them.”

But for Paramount+, which is trying to boost up its collection and lure in subscribers, the one big star will be worth it. Many fans of Sheridan’s other work will likely flock to “Tulsa King,” and the rest will come due to Stallone’s star power.

Here’s What We Know About Sylvester Stallone’s Character on ‘Tulsa King’

You can watch the first two episodes of “Tulsa King” on the Paramount Network starting November 13. The episodes will air directly after “Yellowstone” Season 5, as fans of the Western show will likely enjoy the mob show as well. After the first two weeks, though, episodes will only be available on Paramount+.

Sylvester Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, a capo who emerges from prison after 25 years to start a new crew in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stallone opened up about his character in a recent interview with TV Insider.

“Dwight Manfredi has a dark side, but he’s also witty and a real tactician,” Stallone said. “He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”

To hear more about the show, check out this Outsider article.