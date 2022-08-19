‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Wrestles With A Fish While on Fishing Trip: WATCH

Sylvester Stallone is just trying to relax. The Tulsa King star took to the ocean for a fishing trip recently, and tried to reel in a big catch. But one of the other folks on the boat was quite a distraction. Check out the video below, which contains NSFW language.

“I think this is so funny. Even way out on the ocean trying to get a little peace and quiet, (by the way, the fish got away) there’s always someone there to remind me about Rocky at the oddest times! The Rocky speech was “Subtly” Delivered by my good friend Keith F. in Florida,” Sylvester Stallone captioned the video post.

Tulsa King doesn’t arrive until later this fall. But Sylvester Stallone revealed big news about the series this week. His daughter, Scarlet, joins the series. Scarlet Stallone is 20-years-old. She’s had a few brief appearances on television, but this is by far her biggest role to date. There’s no word yet on what her character will be, but working with her father is surely exciting.

Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Arrives in November

The new series from Sylvester Stallone debuts on November 13 at Paramount+. The Taylor Sheridan creation promises ten episodes in its debut season. It’s about an Italian mobster that is sent to Tulsa, Okla. following his release from prison and tasked with reestablishing a mafia family in the Midwest town. Stallone portrays Dwight “The General” Manfredi. The series also features Dashiell Connery, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Rory Gross and Hartley Buwick.

It’s destined to be a massive success, as everything that Taylor Sheridan touches turns to gold. The director has relished in bringing massive film stars of the 80s and 90s to the small screen. He found magic with Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. Harrison Ford is signed on for the spinoff 1923. Now it’s Sylvester Stallone’s turn. And it’s no fluke. It’s a role he’d wanted for a long time, he told ET.

“I’ve always wanted to play a gangster since… I basically started off my career mugging everyone… but it never happened,” Stallone said. “I have my thoughts on why but better late than never. Taylor Sheridan wrote an idea, a screenplay that was really good. And Terence Winter, who wrote Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. They put it all together and what you have is East meets West.”

Followers loved the footage.

“Well of course.. that speech is too damn good to leave on the shore!!” one replied.

“Hopefully the fish didn’t come out of the water reciting lines from Rambo!” joked another.

“When you watch Rocky as an adult with your children, the life advice hits different. Teaching them about life through classic, timeless art. Thanks, Sly,” said another.