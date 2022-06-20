‘Tulsa King’: Taylor Sheridan’s New Paramount+ Series Casts Dana Delany

Dana Delany is the latest to join the upcoming series on Paramount+, Tulsa King, as reported by Variety. The new series from Yellowstone co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, is set to premiere in November later this year.

The original new series is led by Hollywood icon, Sylvester Stallone. Other cast members include Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

The show revolves around Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone). He is released from prison after 25 years behind bars. Upon release, his boss sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma to establish criminal operations. Manfredi realizes his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, so he begins to build a crew of his own in the heart of Oklahoma.

Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian in Tulsa. She’s the owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve, plus a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society. She’ll prove to be a formidable presence in Manfredi’s quest to build a criminal empire.

Delany is a five-time Emmy Award nominee with two wins under her belt. She won both awards for her role as Army nurse Colleen McMurphy in China Beach. Most recently, she was nominated for her guest role in the CBS series Family Law. Delany has maintained a consistent presence on TV screens over the years with roles in Body of Proof, Desperate Housewives, and The American Guest.

Tulsa King is an MTV Entertainment Studios production. Sheridan co-created the series alongside Terrence Winter, best known for his work on The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. The series will debut on Nov. 13 with two episodes on Paramount+. The premiere will be accompanied by the season five premiere of Yellowstone.

Tulsa King is a New Challenge for Sylvester Stallone

Sly Stallone has acted in countless productions in his storied career. Tulsa King gives him a chance to step out of his comfort zone and embrace a more ambiguous character, and Stallone seems excited about the opportunity. This is also the first chance for the certified movie star to lead his own TV show. Stallone posted a video to his Instagram page and gave viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at the set of Tulsa King.

“Tulsa King is a very interesting story,” Stallone said in the lead-up to the show’s production. “He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa. So, he has to now start a new life, create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.”