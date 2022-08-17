Walmart Teams Up With Paramount+ for New Streaming Benefit

Shopping center Walmart has a new benefit for shoppers. Those who are Walmart+ members will also get a free subscription to streaming service Paramount+.

On August 15, Walmart released a statement onto their website about the new benefit. The Paramount+ subscription comes at no additional cost.

The article on the website says: “The streaming service benefit becomes yet another way Walmart is uniquely positioned to give members more for less with Walmart+, whether in-store, at the gas pump, on groceries, listening to music, and now when watching their favorite movies and shows. Walmart+ will remain $98 a year or $12.95 a month and include the Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription with an added $59 value.”

Senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+ Chris Cracchiolo also gave a statement about the decision.

“We know Walmart+ is providing members real value in their every day – from grocery shopping to filling up their tank and more,” he said. ““With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too. Eighty-five percent of U.S. households use streaming services1 and Paramount+ has the premium content and broad appeal that our members are looking for – like Walmart, they have something for everyone. We’re excited about the launch and what comes next for Walmart+.”

Members Get Free Paramount+ Along with Membership

People have several thoughts about the partnership. Some dislike the store, and do not think it would be worth it just for the subscription. A Twitter user wrote: “Walmart+ is literally just a pointless membership.” Someone else responded to this tweet with a conflicting opinion, saying: “I get free delivery on almost anything. And usually things are cheaper then ordering on Amazon or not even available on Amazon.”

Some appreciated the lack of additional cost for the subscription. Another Twitter user tweeted: “If it’s the same price as Walmart+ and no weird price increase to have it, then I’m might as well subscribe.”

The chief strategy officer and chief business business development officer of Paramount Streaming, Jeff Shultz, also released a statement. He talked about Paramount’s “close relationship” with the store “for years.”

“Now, pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount+’s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership. Together we will bring Walmart+ members the full breadth of Paramount+ programming,” Schultz said.

The article also said that the store’s membership has had a positive monthly growth every month since launching in September 2020.

The Paramount+ subscription along with a membership will begin this September. Members will have access to the hundreds of movies and TV shows on the website.